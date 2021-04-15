White House: Intel on Russian 'bounties' on US troops shaky

  President Joe Biden speaks about Russia in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden speaks about Russia in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden speaks about Russia in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the intelligence community does not have conclusive evidence that Russian intelligence operatives encouraged the Taliban to attack American troops in Afghanistan.

The assessment, revealed Thursday as the U.S. announced a host of new sanctions on the Russian government, undermines one of the sharpest attacks Joe Biden and other Democrats leveled against former President Donald Trump during the 2020 White House race. Biden repeatedly attacked Trump on the campaign trail for not standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin despite his administration being aware of intelligence suggesting Russian agents were offering bounties to the Taliban.

But on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that after a review of those classified reports, the intelligence community determined it had only “low to moderate confidence” in their authenticity. She said that was due in part to the ways in which the intelligence was obtained, including from interrogations of Afghan detainees.

In June, The Associated Press reported that Trump White House officials were briefed on intelligence about potential bounties in 2019 and again in 2020. Then-national security adviser Robert O’Brien said Trump himself had not been briefed on the matter because the intelligence reports “have not been verified.” U.S. military commanders at the time also said the raw intelligence did not lead them to change their force protection posture in Afghanistan.

The intelligence assessments were first reported by The New York Times and prompted candidate Biden to repeatedly charge that Trump had abandoned U.S. troops by not forcefully responding to the intelligence assessments.

“His entire presidency has been a gift to Putin, but this is beyond the pale,” Biden said of Trump last June, days after the reports first appeared. “It’s a betrayal of the most sacred duty we bear as a nation to protect and equip our troops when we send them into harm’s way. It’s a betrayal of every single American family with a loved one serving in Afghanistan or anywhere overseas.”

Biden raised the subject of the reported bounties on U.S. troops during his first call with Putin on Jan. 26, the White House said at the time. No mention of the topic was revealed by the White House after their latest call on Tuesday.

U.S. military commanders last summer said the raw intelligence did not lead them to change their force protection posture.

The White House said Thursday’s sanctions were in response to Russia’s interference in U.S. elections, crackdown on dissidents, cyberintrusions and its occupation of Crimea — but not the reported “bounties” placed on American troops.

“The reason that they have low to moderate confidence in this judgment is in part because it relies on detainee reporting, and due to the challenging environment and also due to the challenging operating environment in Afghanistan,” Psaki said. “So it’s challenging to gather this intelligence and this data.”

Psaki added that U.S. intelligence has evidence that Russian military intelligence, known as the GRU, interacts with individuals in Afghan criminal networks.

“This information really puts the burden on Russia and the Russian government to explain their engagement here,” she said.

  • Intel officials have "low to moderate" confidence in reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops

    U.S. intelligence officials have "low to moderate confidence" in reports that surfaced last year that Russia had offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan, according to The Guardian. Why it matters: The news comes as the Biden administration unveiled a spate of sanctions against Russian officials and entities on Thursday. The bounty reports, however, were not a factor in the decision to pass sanctions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: According to administration officials, the "low to moderate" rating is due to the fact that the bounty reports originated from "detainee reporting and because of the difficult operating environment in Afghanistan," per the Guardian.The accompanying fact sheet the administration released regarding the sanctions notes that the administration is "responding" to the bounty reports, but that the issue will be dealt with through "diplomatic, military and intelligence channels."What they're saying: "The safety and well-being of U.S. military personnel, and that of our allies and partners, is an absolute priority of the United States," the fact sheet states. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden administration reveals the intelligence community is not very confident Russia actually put bounties on US troops

    American intelligence had reportedly found last year that Russian military intelligence officered the bounties to Taliban-linked militants.

  • Russian Bounty Story Falls Apart after Being Used to Slam Trump Admin

    The credibility of last summer’s bombshell report alleging the Russian government was paying bounties to Taliban fighters to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan took another hit this week when a senior Biden administration official told reporters they only have “low-to-moderate confidence” in the intelligence behind the story. The intelligence was based on notoriously unreliable “detainee reporting,” the official said on the call, meaning that it came from militants looking to get out of jail. News of the alleged bounties was first reported last June by The New York Times, which reported that “American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan – including targeting American troops.” The story, based entirely on unidentified sources, claimed that the U.S. had actually known about the alleged bounties for months. Media outlets across the country rushed to find their own anonymous sources to “confirm” the story. Then-President Donald Trump called it “fake news” and a “Hoax started to slander me & the Republican Party.” He denied that he’d been briefed on it, and did not discuss the alleged bounties on a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July. Democrats jumped on the report and used it to attack Trump in the run-up to the 2020 election. Joe Biden said Trump’s “entire presidency has been a gift to Putin, but this is beyond the pale. It’s betrayal of the most sacred duty we bear as a nation to protect and equip our troops when we send them into harm’s way.” House speaker Nancy Pelosi said “This is as bad as it gets,” and John Kerry weighed in at the Democratic Convention, saying that Trump did “nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops.” An article by Fred Kaplan in Slate called Trump’s handling of the issue “inexcusable,” and said he and his senior advisors “come off looking very bad – immoral, vaguely traitorous, astoundingly incompetent, or all three.” The Daily Beast reported the Russian Bounty “mess” was “all of Trump’s scandals rolled into one,” and that Trump put America’s enemies before his country. But the evidence behind the alleged bounties was always weak, and there was no definitive link to the deaths of any U.S. troops. In September, NBC News interviewed General Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, who said a detailed review of all of the available intelligence was not able to corroborate the existence of a Russian program offering bounties. Contrary to The New York Times, which reported that American intelligence officials had concluded the Russian bounty allegations were true, McKenzie told NBC that the story “has not been proved to a level of certainty that satisfies me.” “We continue to look for that evidence,” he told NBC News. “I just haven’t seen it yet.” The Biden administration hasn’t deemed the Russian bounty allegations completely false. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Thursday that while it was important for the intelligence community to look into the allegations, “it’s challenging to gather this intelligence and this data.” The senior official speaking to the press this week suggested that the burden now is on the Russian government to explain its actions. Sanctions the Biden administration placed on Russia Thursday were not tied to the bounty allegations, the official said.

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions targeting Russian economy over SolarWinds hack, election interference

    The Biden administration announced it will sanction dozens of Russian officials and entities, expel 10 diplomats from the U.S., and set new restrictions on buying Russian sovereign debt in response to the massive SolarWinds hack of federal agencies and interference in the 2020 election.Why it matters: The sweeping acts of retaliation are aimed at imposing heavy economic costs on Russia, after years of sanctions that have failed to deter an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian President Vladimir Putin.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The administration formally accused Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of carrying out the SolarWinds hack, which Microsoft President Brad Smith has called "the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen." The intelligence community said it has "high confidence" in the assessment.The package of sanctions will bar U.S. banks from buying Russian government bonds directly from the the country's central bank, sovereign wealth fund and ministry of finance beginning June 14, complicating Russia's ability to raise money in international capital markets.A senior administration official told reporters the move would create a "broader chilling effect" that will weaken the ruble and have negative implications for inflation and economic growth.Six Russian technology companies will be sanctioned for providing support for Russian intelligence's cyber activities, while 32 entities and individuals will be designated for their role in the Kremlin's election interference campaign.Ten Russian officials will also be expelled from the U.S. A senior administration official said their activities in the U.S. had been "inconsistent" with their diplomatic status, in a signal that they were suspected spies.Another senior administration official noted that the U.S. was taking additional steps which would "remain unseen."In partnership with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, the U.S. will also sanction eight individuals and entities for their role in Russia's ongoing occupation of Crimea.Thursday's sanctions will not be tied to allegations that Russia paid Afghan militants to attack U.S. troops. A senior administration official said U.S. intelligence had only "low to moderate confidence" that Russia had made such payments because of the "challenging operating environment" in Afghanistan.The administration said that "given the sensitivity of the matter," it would be "handled through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels."The big picture: On his second day in office, Biden ordered the intelligence community to conduct a review into Russia's "reckless and adversarial actions" spanning four areas: election interference, the SolarWinds hack, the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.The U.S. sanctioned seven senior Russian officials in March after assessing "with high confidence" that Federal Security Service (FSB) officers poisoned Navalny using the nerve agent Novichok.Two weeks later, U.S. intelligence released a report assessing that Putin authorized election influence operations aimed at denigrating Biden's candidacy.Driving the news: The announcement comes two days after President Biden held a phone call with Putin and proposed a summit "in a third country in the coming months."Biden also warned Putin against further "cyber intrusions and election interference" and raised concerns over Russia's massing of forces on the border with eastern Ukraine, which CIA Director William Burns said Wednesday is now large enough for a "limited military incursion."A senior administration official said it was unclear whether Putin would accept Biden's summit proposal, but that it was “vital” for the two to meet in the coming months "to find a stable and predictable way forward.” “We have no desire to be in an escalatory cycle with Russia," the official said, while adding that the U.S. reserved the right to respond to any Russian reaction to Thursday's moves.The other side: "We condemn any sanction aspirations. We believe they are illegal. In any case, the principle of reciprocity applies in this case. Reciprocity will meet our interests in the best possible way," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Thursday.Worth noting: Despite the fact that the U.S. is itself highly active in cyber espionage, a senior administration official said it was appropriate to respond to the SolarWinds attack because of its "broad scope and scale," the possibility that networks could be degraded "in the blink of an eye," and because the burden fell largely on the private sector.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

