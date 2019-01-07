White House: IRS will issue tax refunds despite government shutdown

The Internal Revenue Service will issue 2018 tax refunds even if the government remains shut down, the White House said on Monday.

"Tax refunds will go out," Russell Vought, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, told reporters, according to The New York Times.

The announcement comes on the 17th day of the shutdown and seeks to quell the fears of many Americans who chose to file their taxes early and rely heavily on their returns.

The IRS usually begins accepting tax returns at the end of January, with early filers receiving refunds as early as February. The average refund is around $2,899 to $3,031 -- a substantial amount of cash that many add to savings or use to pay down credit card debt and bills or make a large purchase.