White House issue subtle dig at Trump over unreleased tax returns, saying Biden and Harris releasing their 2020 tax returns is an 'almost uninterrupted' tradition

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
  • The first and second families released their 2020 tax returns on Monday.

  • The press release accompanying the returns included a dig at former President Donald Trump.

  • Trump did not release his tax returns during his four years in office.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released their 2020 tax returns on Monday. The press release made a subtle dig at former President Donald Trump, pointing out that the Biden administration continued an "almost uninterrupted tradition" of sharing this information.

Presidents since Richard Nixon in 1973 have released their tax returns. Trump never did and multiple jurisdictions including New York's Southern District have sued to view his tax returns, related to ongoing criminal investigations and allegations of financial wrongdoing.

So, what did the first and second families pay in taxes?

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden filed a joint return and reported making a federal gross income of $607,336. According to their tax returns, they paid $157,414 in federal income tax in 2020 at a tax rate of 25.9%.

The first couple reported $30,704 in donations, with $10,000 given to the Beau Biden Foundation, named after their late son.

The President and First Lady also released their Delaware income tax return and reported paying $28,794 in Delaware income tax. The First Lady also released her Virginia income tax return and reported paying $443 in Virginia income tax.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff reported a joint income of $1,695,225, and paid $621,893 in federal income tax, at a federal income tax rate of 36.7%.

The second couple paid $125,004 in California income tax and contributed $27,006 to charity in 2020.

