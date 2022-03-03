White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    2nd and 4th President of Russia
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Jen Psaki
    Jen Psaki
    American political advisor and White House press secretary
Biden press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters at the White House
Biden press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters at the White House


The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans, after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea.

"Our objective and the president's objective has been to maximize impact on President Putin and Russia while minimizing impact to us and our allies and partners," press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing with reporters.

"We don't have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy and that would raise prices at the gas pump for the American people around the world because it would reduce the supply available," she continued. "And it's as simple as less supply raises prices, and that is certainly a big factor for the president at this moment. It also has the potential to pad the pockets of President Putin, which is exactly what we are not trying to do."

Psaki downplayed U.S. reliance on Russian energy, saying it only accounts for about 10 percent of U.S. oil imports.

She also said the Biden administration has been taking steps to try and "degrade Russia's status as an energy supplier over time."

She cited halting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, surging liquefied natural gas to parts of Europe to reduce reliance on Russia abroad and the decision U.S. and allies announced Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves to try and blunt rising costs.

Russia is the world's largest oil exporter, exporting some 5 million barrels of crude per day. About 60 percent of exports are to Europe, with another 20 percent to China.

The Biden administration has levied sanctions on major Russian banks, numerous Russian oligarchs and other parts of the Russian economy in a bid to squeeze Putin over his decision to invade Ukraine. But the White House has thus far been reluctant to target the oil and energy sectors, fearful of sending more shockwaves through global markets.

Pelosi said Thursday that she doesn't want gas prices to rise any higher, but also endorsed the ban on Russian oil in no uncertain terms.

"I'm all for that - ban it," Pelosi said. "Ban the oil coming from Russia."

The comments arrive as Republicans, joined by some Democrats, have hammered the administration for adopting economic sanctions that exempted Russia's single largest industry. That carve-out, they argue, is providing Moscow with hundreds of millions of dollars in cash revenue each day from the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom - essentially, they say, bankrolling Putin's invasion.

Recommended Stories

  • International Cat Federation bans Russian felines from competitions

    The International Cat Federation has banned Russian cats from international competitions, condemning the invasion of Ukraine as an "unprecedented act of aggression."

  • Beto O'Rourke wins Democratic nomination for Texas governor

    Beto O'Rourke hopes to unseat incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in the November election. FOX 7 Austin's Carissa Lehmkuhl has more from O'Rourke's election night rally in Fort Worth.

  • Biden admin sanctions more Russian oligarchs, their families

    The Biden administration on Thursday announced sanctions on eight prominent Russians with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as their family members, leveling additional penalties on Moscow for invading Ukraine.The White House announced plans to impose full blocking sanctions on Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, whose $600 million yacht was seized by Germany on Wednesday. The Biden administration is also sanctioning...

  • AP Top Stories March 2 A

    Here's the latest for Wednesday March 2nd: Biden's State of the Union has major Ukraine focus; Ukraine says Russian missiles hit residential areas of Kharkiv; Russian airstrike knocks out Ukrainian TV tower; Abbott faces O'Rourke in Texas Governor race.

  • France seizes mega-yacht linked to Putin ally

    France seized a mega-yacht linked to an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday as the western world seeks to punish the Kremlin and its allies amid its invasion of Ukraine. The yacht belonging to Igor Sechin, a top Putin ally and head of state oil firm Rosneft, was impounded in accordance with sanctions placed against a number of Russian oligarchs and officials, Bloomberg reported. The yacht, the Amore Vero, arrived in La Ciotat on...

  • DOJ officials criticize Senate-passed cyber bill

    Senior officials at the Department of Justice (DOJ) have knocked a Senate-passed cybersecurity bill as having "serious flaws," criticizing it over a lack of direct reporting to the FBI.The bill, the Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act, unanimously passed in the Senate on Tuesday night. It would require companies in critical sectors to alert the government of potential hacks or ransomware.The legislation would require cyber incidents to be...

  • Peterson: Iowa State loses a game in which it scores the fewest points ever at Hilton Coliseum

    Name the negative, the Cyclones probably did it during Wednesday’s loss against an Oklahoma State team that’s not even eligible for the postseason.

  • Germany opposes ban on Russian oil and gas

    Germany is so dependent on Russian energy that cutting off the supply risks sparking social unrest, its economy minister has admitted.

  • ‘They still have an awful lot of capability’: Russia, stalled in northern Ukraine, slogs on with assault

    Russian forces are “trying every single day” to seize Kyiv.

  • Zelenskyy Says Russians Are Carrying Cremation Chambers Into Ukraine

    The Ukrainian leader alleged that the chambers are to dispose of Russian troops who have been killed, thereby obscuring the true number of casualties.

  • ‘They crowdsourced a way of rooting out corruption,’ Jon Stewart praises Reddit Apes in interview with SEC’s Gensler

    Jon Stewart lavished praise on the social-media investment movement that drove up prices in meme stocks like GameStop

  • Ukrainians gather at MSU to bolster donations, call for peace for Ukraine

    Organizer and law student Neonila Kossak said the event's main goals are to bring peace to the country and funnel donations.

  • Gen. Petraeus: Putin can't win Ukraine war

    Retired Gen. David Petraeus believes Russia President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not a war he can win due to inadequate troop numbers and fierce Ukrainian resistance. "I don't think that this is a war, ultimately, that Russia and Vladimir Putin can win," Petraeus said Wednesday in an interview with CNN. "They can take a city perhaps, but they cannot hold it." Petraeus, a commander in U.S. insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, said...

  • Russia wants list of weapons that will never be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov says

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...

  • Terrifying Putin Phone Call Warns ‘Worst Is Yet to Come’

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYFrench President Emmanuel Macron held a 90 minute phone call instigated by President Vladimir Putin Thursday in which any hopes to call off the war were quickly extinguished. After hanging up, Macron–one of the few world leaders still taking the Russian leader’s calls—felt simply, “the worst is yet to come.”The call came as a cavalcade of increasingly crazy stories emerged from Moscow which signaled Putin was becoming ever more isolated and willing to lash out at Ukraine and his o

  • Biden court pick hits roadblock after GOP objection

    President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...

  • A Russian businessman has put a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin's head, calling for military officers to arrest him as a war criminal

    Russian crypto investor Alex Konanykhin, who is based in California, told Insider the million-dollar bounty would come from his personal funds.

  • DNC chair says Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert 'might as well' have been wearing trash bags during their State of the Union antics

    "It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," Jaime Harrison tweeted, later calling Boebert and Greene "juvenile delinquents."

  • Saudi crown prince says he does not care if Biden misunderstands him - The Atlantic

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America's interests, in an interview with The Atlantic monthly published on Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021, the long-standing strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and Washington has come under strain over Riyadh's human rights record, especially with respect to the Yemen war and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Russia Threatens ‘Nuclear’ World War as Its Paratroopers Descend on Ukraine

    Ukraine State Emergency Service/ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting. Ukraine’s defense ministry confirmed the arrival of Russian airborne troops on Telegram, though