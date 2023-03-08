White House: Labeling cartels as terror groups would have minimal benefit

Brett Samuels
·2 min read

The White House on Wednesday batted down suggestions from some Republican lawmakers to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups in the wake of the deadly kidnapping of four Americans, arguing it would have minimal benefits.

“Designating these cartels as [foreign terrorist organizations] would not grant us any additional authorities that we don’t really have at this time,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing with reporters. “The United States has powerful sanctions authorities specifically designated to combat narcotics trafficking organizations and the individuals and entities that enable them. So, we have not been afraid to use them.”

She noted that the Treasury Department has taken a series of actions sanctioning various Mexican companies and individuals connected to the drug trade in recent months.

Last October, the department sanctioned transporters involved in the Sinaloa cartel’s drug trafficking operations, sanctioned multiple individuals and entities last month who were part of the meth and fentanyl trade, and last week targeted eight Mexican companies linked to timeshare fraud on behalf of the CJNG, a Mexico-based cartel that traffics fentanyl and other drugs.

Jean-Pierre’s defense of the administration’s strategies came in the wake of a violent incident just south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Four Americans were kidnapped by armed men last Friday after crossing the border for a trip to get a medical procedure. Two of the Americans were found dead on Tuesday. The two others arrived back in the U.S. on Tuesday and began receiving medical treatment.

The White House has called the killings “unacceptable” and said the administration is working with Mexican officials to learn more about the incident.

Republicans have responded by calling for a tougher approach to the drug trade in Mexico.

Advocates argue that designating a group as a foreign terrorist organization would provide additional resources for prosecution and give greater authority to freeze financial assets.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) spoke Wednesday about legislation that would classify certain Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, describing them as a national security issue. Graham said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) would join forces on the measure, and he suggested at least some Democrats would be involved.

“An FTO designation is the highest designation you can give a criminal terrorist enterprise that’s not a nation-state,” Graham said, citing nine different cartels that he argued would warrant the designation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Should U.S. label Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations?

    The Biden Administration is being pressured to take a harder stance against drug cartels after 2 Americans were killed and 2 others were injured in Mexico.

  • What you should know before choosing international surgery

    Two Americans are dead, and two others are back in the country after a violent kidnapping by members of a Mexican drug cartel.

  • Rock Hill SC teen gets stand your ground immunity in one killing, but not the second

    Exclusive: A judge’s order gives details of the shooting incident. Lawyers for Ahmik Coleman argue he should not be prosecuted in connection with the 2022 incident.

  • Pro-Ukrainian group blew up controversial Russian gas pipelines, but it's unclear who sent them, reports say

    Six people, including a boat captain, two divers, two diving assistants, and a doctor, took part in the operation, according to German media.

  • OnPolitics: Most voters like the term 'woke,' exclusive poll says, despite GOP war on word

    USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds most Americans view the term "woke" as a positive. Could that hurt the GOP in 2024?

  • Here's how the Legislature is holding itself accountable for its cartel smear

    Let's review how the Arizona Legislature is holding itself accountable for last week's smear of a who's who of public officials and private citizens.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Vows to Reinforce Defense of Bakhmut

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ordered his military commander to summon more forces to defend against Russia’s attempt to cut off the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut. Kremlin forces are on the offensive along five axes in Ukraine’s east, including near Bakhmut. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund

  • Mexican drug cartels are terrorizing Americans. Here's how the US needs to fight back.

    Cartel-fueled violence threatens Americans. We need to target narco-terrorists financially, with increased criminal penalties and even militarily.

  • Travel warnings after kidnapping, murders of Americans in Mexico

    Four Americans were kidnapped near the Texas-Mexico border. Two were found dead, the other two were hospitalized. Mexican officials believe a drug cartel is responsible.

  • GOP calls for military intervention in response to murdered American tourists in Mexico

    ‘I would put Mexico on notice,’ Sen Lindsey Graham says

  • GOP erupts after Americans missing in Mexico: 'Cartels couldn’t ask for a better partner in crime than' Biden

    Republicans are pointing the finger at President Biden's border policies after four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico Friday after crossing the border from Texas.

  • NASCAR SPEED FREAKS: Kyle Larson's tires, Chase Elliott's snowboard are questioned

    Kyle Larson was oh-so-close to the checkers at Las Vegas when a caution flew. Chase Elliott, meanwhile, was nowhere near Vegas, due to a tumble.

  • Arbitrator sides with Postal Police union on patrol debate amid arrow key attacks

    The head of the union representing Postal Police officers is blasting the United States Postal Service after a ruling backed up what he’s been arguing for nearly three years.

  • Americans found quickly, but Mexico's missing remain lost

    When four Americans were kidnapped in the border city of Matamoros, authorities rescued the survivors within days, but thousands of Mexicans remain missing in the state long associated with cartel violence — some in cases dating back more than a decade. Mexican authorities quickly blamed the local Gulf cartel for shooting up the Americans’ minivan after they crossed the border for cosmetic surgery Friday. Although a convoy of armored Mexican military trucks extracted the Americans, the only ones searching for most of the missing Mexicans are their desperate relatives.

  • Las Vegas Love! Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Tight End Darren Waller — See the Photos

    The Las Vegas sports power couple tied the knot on Saturday

  • White House supporting U.S. TikTok ban

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Ines Ferre break down the White House’s proposed legislation to ban TikTok in the U.S.

  • Florida Republicans introduce 3 bills to expand state's 'Don't Say Gay' law

    By the time the Florida Legislature kicked off its 2023 session Tuesday, Republican lawmakers had already pre-filed a trio of bills that would expand a recently enacted education law that restricts instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

  • Nord Stream could be 'false flag' operation: Germany

    STORY: Germany's government is warning that the story in the New York Times this week that a pro-Ukrainian group may be behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year should be treated with caution, because the attack could still have been a so-called "false flag" operation.In other words, the true perpetrators could have staged the incident to blame Ukraine, even if that country had nothing to do with it.The reactions to the story from world powers highlight both the mystery of the incident and the secretive nature of their war plans.Germany's defense minister, Boris Pistorius, on Wednesday said it wouldn't be first time such a false flag event happened, and that there were what he called "expert opinions" indicating it, without elaborating.He was at a summit in Stockholm also attended by NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, who called the media reports "strange" and that the incident had nothing to do with Ukraine's government. Stoltenberg said investigations are ongoing. The U.S. has said the same."There are ongoing national investigations and I think it's right to wait until those are finalised before we say anything more about who was behind." The New York Times story revolves around intelligence reportedly reviewed by U.S. officials. Reuters can't verify the claims. The Times says the intelligence reports drew no firm conclusions, but that pro-Ukraine saboteurs were likely behind it.It also said there was no evidence that Ukrainian President Zelenskiy or any of his top officials played a role.The possible motive, according the Times: That destroying the pipeline would remove a potential method for Russia to get leverage over Europe through gas exports. It is something Ukraine and its allies had warned about for years.The Russian government has suggested that the New York Times report could be a coordinated effort to divert attention.Meanwhile, two other reports from the German newspaper Zeit and ARD, a news channel, are reporting that authorities have identified a boat used in the sabotage.It's said to be a yacht rented by five men and a woman using forged passports. The yacht's owner is a company in Poland owned by Ukrainian citizens, although the nationalities of the renters is unknown.

  • These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected by Saturn in Pisces the Most From 2023 to 2026

    Ready for spiritual bootcamp?

  • New intelligence points to pro-Ukraine group in Nord Stream attack -NYT

    New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukraine group - likely comprised of Ukrainians or Russians - attacked the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September, but there are no firm conclusions, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. There was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy or other Ukrainian government officials were behind the attacks which spewed natural gas into the Baltic Sea, the newspaper reported, citing U.S. officials. The Sept. 26 explosions on the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark.