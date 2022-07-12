White House lawyer Pat Cipollone on Trump asking if Bill Barr could seize voting machines

Reuters

Venezuelan refugee women face rising gender-based violence in Peru and Colombia, as governments are not guaranteeing their "right to a life free of violence," Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday. Since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013, more than 6 million Venezuelans have fled due to an economic crisis that resulted in chronic shortages of gasoline, water and medicine, as well as human rights violations. Gender-based violence against Venezuelan women in Colombia increased by 71% between 2018 and 2021, and in Peru by 31% between 2019 and 2021, official government data showed.