White House: Lindsey Graham's Riot Threat Proves Biden's 'Semi-Fascism' Remark

Looks like Joe Biden has a reason to thank former friend Sen. Lindsey Graham: He proved the president’s point about Republicans who follow Donald Trump.

Last Thursday, during a fundraising event, Biden said that the MAGA movement and its promotion of authoritarianism was basically “semi-fascism.”

“I underestimated how much damage the previous four years had done in terms of America’s reputation in the world,” the president said, before expressing hope things could be reversed.

Biden got many members of the GOP in a tizzy, such as New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who, on Sunday, demanded the president apologize for “trying to stir up this anti-Republican sentiment right before the election.”

But Biden got some unintentional support from Graham, his former friend-turned-Trump-sycophant.

The South Carolina Republican helped Biden’s cause by ominously threatening “riots in the streets” if Trump is indicted for taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago.

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Graham’s remarks on Sunday proved the point Biden said last week.

“We have seen MAGA Republicans attack our democracy,” she said. “We have seen MAGA Republicans take away our rights. Make threats of violence, including this weekend, and that is what the president was referring to when you all asked me last week about the ‘semi-fascism’ comment.”

The White House says Senator Lindsey Graham's threat of "riots in the streets" should the Dept. of Justice decide to prosecute Donald Trump proves President Joe Biden's label of "semi-fascism" for the "MAGA Republicans" is correct.pic.twitter.com/f8plA2vcsU — David Badash (@davidbadash) August 29, 2022

HuffPost reached out to Graham’s office for comment, but no one immediately responded.

