White House lists security tech, AI, energy and space among R&D priorities for 2021

By 2021, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander should be ready to go to the lunar surface. Space exploration and commercialization are listed as priorities for federally backed R&D. (Astrobotic Illustration)

Congress hasn’t yet approved a federal budget for the fiscal year that starts next month, but the White House is already setting an agenda for research and development in 2021.

Hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, nuclear energy research and missions to the moon are among the priorities listed in a memo sent out to federal agencies last week by White House science adviser Kelvin Droegemeier and acting budget director Russell Vought.

The memo uses a favorite term of Droegemeier’s — the Second Bold Era — to refer to a wave of progress in science and technology that he hopes will match the era following World War II.

Droegemeier and Vought say the current era is “characterized by unprecedented knowledge, access to data and computing resources, ubiquitous and instant communication, and technologies that allow us to peer into the inner workings of atomic particles as well as the vastness of the universe.”

“Unfortunately, this Second Bold Era also features new and extraordinary threats which must be confronted thoughtfully and effectively,” they said.

Perhaps for that reason, the memo lists American security as the first of five R&D budgetary priorities for federal agencies to consider as they prepare their budget requests for the 2021 fiscal year.

White House officials typically tweak agency proposals and send their full budget request to Congress for consideration in the February-March time frame. Here’s a snapshot of the priorities and what they might mean for tech industries:

American security

The memo calls out advanced military technologies including hypersonic weapons, resilient national security space systems and nuclear deterrent capabilities. Hypersonic weapons projects in China and Russia have frequently been mentioned as a challenge to U.S. air power — and several aerospace companies are working on similar projects. Lockheed Martin, for example, has been awarded more than $2.5 billion in hypersonic weapons contracts, including a newly announced $347 million contract from the Army. Boeing, meanwhile, is placing multimillion-dollar bets on hypersonic flight systems. And Spokane-based HyperSciences is in on hypersonic flight research as well.

Other priorities include developing infrastructure that’s resilient to natural disasters, space weather, cyber threats and electromagnetic pulse attacks; investing in next-generation semiconductors; and securing access to critical minerals (including rare earth elements for electronics and lithium for batteries).

American leadership in Industries of the Future

The memo touts artificial intelligence and quantum information science as high-priority frontiers for advanced computing. (They’re high-priority frontiers for Microsoft as well.) The White House also calls for lowering the barriers to the deployment of autonomous vehicles on land, air and sea. There are specific call-outs for electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft — also known as eVTOLs, air taxis or flying cars — plus civil supersonic aircraft. Quieter, affordable supersonic flight is a priority for Boeing, Lockheed Martin and other aerospace companies.

Advanced manufacturing technologies also come in for a mention — specifically, robotic systems that are enabled by the industrial Internet of Things, machine learning and AI, plus bio-based manufacturing techniques for medicines. The memo emphasizes public-private partnerships for technology development.

American energy and environmental leadership

Environment-friendly policies haven’t exactly been a strong suit for this White House, but the memo highlights several R&D priorities. On the energy front, nuclear R&D gets the most ink. That should come as good news to TerraPower, a nuclear research venture backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and headquartered in Bellevue, Wash.

The memo puts a priority on new approaches to mapping, exploring and characterizing the resources in the waters of the U.S. exclusive economic zone, as well as assessing changes in the world’s oceans and developing effective responses. There’s also a pitch for improving predictions relating to planetary phenomena ranging from individual weather systems to global climate change. (For what it’s worth, Droegemeier’s research background is in meteorology.)