White House Media Grills Easter Bunny About Trump During News Conference

A costumed Easter bunny makes an appearance at the daily press briefing at the White House on April 10, 2023.

When the Easter Bunny appeared at a White House news conference on Monday, there was one question the holiday rabbit didn’t carrot to answer.

In honor of the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre invited the Easter Bunny to take a few questions from reporters.

It’s possible the bunny might have expected soft-boiled questions, but that isn’t egg-zactly what happened. (Yes, I have a pun quota ― thanks for asking.)

One journalist wanted to know if the bunny preferred carrots or sticks. Another asked if he was really Sean Spicer, the former Donald Trump press secretary who wore the costume when George W. Bush was president.

Another asked a more pertinent question: “Where’s the chocolate?” which prompted an aide to pass out candy.

It fell to one unidentified journalist to ask a serious question: “Maybe you can comment on the Trump indictment?”

The Easter Bunny responded by gesturing and blowing kisses.

You can see the whole thing below.

Others in the administration, including President Joe Biden himself, have responded similarly to Trump indictment questions.

After the Easter Bunny took some questions, Jean-Pierre requested it “hop on out of here” so that John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, could address the media.

But that inspired further holiday-themed antics, according to Mediaite.

“You look better in a rabbit suit!” one reporter told Kirby. Another asked if the costume was hard to take off.

Jean-Pierre joked that Kirby was “actually in the suit,” before avoiding an international incident by adding: “No, just kidding. Just kidding, Admiral.”