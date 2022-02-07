White House to monitor corrective actions over science adviser Lander

Dr. Eric Lander, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), is ceremonially sworn in by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eric Lander
    American academic
  • Jen Psaki
    Jen Psaki
    American political advisor and White House press secretary
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday a full investigation was done of science adviser Eric Lander and it will monitor any corrective actions after reports that he bullied and demeaned staffers.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden has been "crystal clear" about expectations for a respectful work environment. Lander is a top science adviser to Biden and director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

"His behavior was inappropriate and corrective actions needed to be taken," Psaki said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida man jumps from stolen car that train sends into a house

    A Florida man is charged with stealing a car, which deputies say he was using to search for his own car — before the stolen car was hit by a train.

  • Woman says she was tricked to believe she was a DEA agent trainee for a year

    An Oregon woman told authorities a man tricked her into believing she was undergoing federal agent training for about a year, according to court documents.

  • Second person to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

    A second person charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 has agreed to plead guilty and testify at a trial in March, according to a federal court filing on Monday. Kaleb Franks, 27, will plead guilty to kidnapping conspiracy, in a plea deal approved by prosecutors and his lawyers. Franks is scheduled to stand trial in March in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan alongside four others charged in the case and will admit to conspiring from June 2020 to October 2020 to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat.

  • White House record boxes recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago: report

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved multiple White House record boxes last month that were improperly kept at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, The Washington Post reported.The boxes reportedly contained important records of communication, gifts and letters from world leaders, which, according to the Post, is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.The newspaper added that the boxes retrieved from...

  • Trump was confused when White House staffers didn't like him rewinding Capitol riot highlights on TV, report says

    According to The Associated Press, former President Donald Trump paused and rewound footage of the riot at several points.

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, February 7, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Opinion: Donald Trump, rattled by investigations, turns to 'stuff of dictators'

    Retired University of Iowa law professor: The former president called for supporters to intimidate criminal justice processes.

  • GOP cracks emerge, voter fraud suspected, awaiting court rulings

    It’s Monday, Feb. 7, and mark this as the week the distance between the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Legislature widened.

  • The West has finally begun to think like Ukrainians: Russia must be stopped here.

    KYIV, Ukraine (Project Syndicate)—For international observers, Russian President Vladimir Putin either will start a new war in Ukraine or he will not. Thousands of Ukrainians already have experienced armed struggle against Russian forces. Although Ukrainians must prepare for war, they have peace on their minds, because that is what they have been fighting for these past eight years.

  • Trump Reportedly 'Never Stopped Ripping' Up White House Documents And Breaking The Law

    Staffers grabbed piles of paper torn up by Trump to try to reconstruct documents that were legally required to be preserved, The Washington Post reports.

  • Trump took Kim Jong-un "love letters" to Mar-a-Lago

    The National Archives and Records Administration last month retrieved boxes containing information from former President Trump's time at the White House that he took to Mar-a-Lago instead of handing over to the agency, the Washington Post reports.Details: The boxes contained correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he once referred to as "love letters," and a letter from former President Obama, per the Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su

  • 'Everyone is afraid of him': White House probe finds 'credible evidence' that top science adviser bullied, disrespected subordinates

    'Everyone is afraid of him': White House probe finds 'credible evidence' that top science adviser bullied, disrespected subordinates

  • In Scrutinizing Trump and His Allies, Jan. 6 Panel Adopts Prosecution Tactics

    The House select committee scrutinizing the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol is borrowing techniques from federal prosecutions, employing aggressive tactics typically used against mobsters and terrorists as it seeks to break through stonewalling from former President Donald Trump and his allies and develop evidence that could prompt a criminal case. In what its members see as the best opportunity to hold Trump and his team accountable, the committee — which has no authority to pursue criminal charg

  • The Tragic Story of Mike Lindell’s Quack COVID ‘Cure’

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIt’s an all-too-familiar story at this point: A person pushing an unproven COVID-19 cure—and pushing back against the vaccines—pays the ultimate price for their skepticism.But this time, there’s a new wrinkle. It’s not just one person dabbling in COVID quackery with tragic results; it’s actually a mysterious dark money organization, with ties to influential MAGA figures like Steve Bannon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.This story, which unfolded ne

  • Hugh Hewitt: I Don’t Talk About Jan. 6 Because My Listeners Would ‘Turn Me Off’

    Kirk IrwinLongtime conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday said the quiet part out loud, admitting he isn’t too eager to talk about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots on-air because he fears losing his own listeners.The admission came Monday morning during Hewitt’s Salem Radio Network program while interviewing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a one-time Trump pal who in recent months has turned into something of a MAGA critic.“I never talk about January 6th because I like my audience,” the ra

  • This Pro-Trump County Is Carrying Out a Wild Audit of Its Own 2020 Votes

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFor months, fringe groups have been knocking on doors across the country, inquiring about residents’ 2020 votes. But in Otero County, New Mexico, those door-knocks might soon come as part of a nearly $50,000 contract between the county, a conspiracy-peddling tech group, and an even further-right Telegram channel.Otero County is a Republican stronghold in New Mexico. More than 60 percent of Otero voters cast ballots for Donald Trump in 20

  • Tax bill has a lesson: Idaho must remove bigoted marriage clause from constitution

    The Idaho Constitution enshrines bigotry in Article III, Section 28. Lawmakers should give Idahoans a chance to repeal that language, to save themselves from shame, writes Bryan Clark.

  • Are you a Republican? If so, take this yes or no quiz on 'legitimate political discourse'

    Simple questions to see if you agree with the definition used in the censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger by the Republican National Committee.

  • Trump’s incendiary Texas speech may have deepened his legal troubles, experts say

    Promising pardons for insurrectionists and calling for protests if indicted could help make a case for obstruction of justice Donald Trump’s speech in Conroe, Texas, may have deepened his legal troubles. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump’s incendiary call at a Texas rally for his backers to ready massive protests against “radical, vicious, racist prosecutors” could constitute obstruction of justice or other crimes and backfire legally on Trump, say former federal prosecut