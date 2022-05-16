White House moves to loosen remittance, flight rules on Cuba

FILE - Tourists are seen along the beach at the Iberostar Selection Varadero hotel in Varadero, Cuba, on Sept. 29, 2021. The Biden administration announced Monday that it will expand flights to Cuba and lift Donald Trump-era restrictions on remittances that immigrants can send to people on the island. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ZEKE MILLER, ANDREA RODRIGUEZ and AAMER MADHANI
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Monday that it will expand flights to Cuba, take steps to loosen restrictions on U.S. travelers to the island, and lift Trump-era restrictions on remittances that immigrants can send to people on the island.

The State Department said in a statement that it will remove the current $1,000-per-quarter limit on family remittances and will allow non-family remittance, which will support independent Cuban entrepreneurs. The U.S. will also allow scheduled and charter flights to locations beyond Havana, according to the State Department.

The administration said it will also move to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which has a backlog of more than 20,000 applications, and increase consular services and visa processing.

“With these actions, we aim to support Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and for greater economic opportunities so that they can lead successful lives at home,” State Department spokesman Ned Price added. “We continue to call on the Cuban government to immediately release political prisoners, to respect the Cuban people’s fundamental freedoms and to allow the Cuban people to determine their own futures.”

The policy changes come after a review that began soon after a series of widespread protests on the island last July.

Former President Donald Trump had increased sanctions against Cuba, including the cancellation of permits to send remittances and the punishment of oil tankers bound for the island.

These measures and the pandemic contributed to an economic crisis in Cuba, where people suffer from shortages of basic products, power outages and rationing.

The economic situation led thousands of people to the streets across Cuba on July 11, 2021 — the largest such protests in decades on the island. Many people were frustrated with shortages and low salaries, as well with the socialist government. Nongovernmental organizations have reported more than 1,400 arrests and 500 people sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for vandalism or sedition.

In recent weeks, both the U.S. and the Cuban governments have started some conversations, amid a surge of Cubans trying to emigrate illegally to the U.S.

The first week of April, the U.S. Embassy in Havana resumed processing visas for Cubans, though on a limited basis, more than four years after stopping consular services on the island amid a hardening of relations.

Sen. Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the moves send the “wrong message” to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel's government. Menendez was particularly critical of the administration decision to reinstate travel by groups for educational and cultural exchanges as well as some travel for professional meetings and professional research on the island.

“I am dismayed to learn the Biden administration will begin authorizing group travel to Cuba through visits akin to tourism,” Menendez said. “To be clear, those who still believe that increasing travel will breed democracy in Cuba are simply in a state of denial.”

White House officials, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity, noted that the Treasury Department has the authority to audit groups that are organizing travel and will ensure that travel is purposeful and in accordance with U.S. law.

One official defending the move noted that the president has underscored his belief that “Americans are the best ambassadors for democratic values.”

Biden said as a presidential candidate that he would revert to Obama-era policies that loosened decades of embargo restrictions on Havana. Meanwhile, Republicans accused him of not being supportive enough of Cuban dissidents.

President Barack Obama's rapprochement was reversed by Trump, who sharply curtailed remittances that Cuban Americans were allowed to send to relatives on the island, barred financial and commercial transactions with most Cuban companies affiliated with the government or military and, in his final days in office, redesignated Cuba a “state sponsor of terrorism,” in part for its support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he would put a hold on all relevant Biden nominees requiring Senate confirmation until the decision is reversed.

“Biden can frame this however he wants, but this is the truth: this is nothing but an idiotic attempt to return to Obama’s failed appeasement policies and clear sign of support for the evil regime,” Scott said.

Rodriguez reported from Havana.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Karine Jean-Pierre makes history at White House

    Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday will become the new face of President Biden’s White House — marking a historic change that some have been waiting to see for years. Jean-Pierre will be the first Black and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House press secretary. For years, a small group of influential Black…

  • Buffalo mass shooting: President Biden to visit city following attack police say was racially motivated

    President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Buffalo after an 18-year-old allegedly opened fire at a grocery store on Saturday afternoon, killing 10 people and injuring three others.

  • U.S. revises Cuba policy, eases restrictions on remittances, travel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday announced a series of steps to revise its policy toward Cuba, including easing some Trump-era restrictions on family remittances and travel to the island and sharply increasing the processing of U.S. visas for Cubans. The measures, which were rolled out after a lengthy U.S. government review, mark the most significant changes in the U.S. approach to Havana since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. But the announcement stopped short of returning U.S.-Cuba relations to the historic rapprochement engineered by former President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre leads history-making first briefing as White House press secretary

    Karine Jean-Pierre, previously principal deputy press secretary, replaced Jen Psaki following Psaki's departure from the White House.

  • 210,000 lanterns illuminate Thai temple for Buddha Day

    STORY: 210,000 lanterns illuminate this Thai temple for Vesak DayLocation: Dhammakaya Temple, ThailandThe holiday is one of the most important Buddhist festivalsalso known as Buddha Day [Venerable Phramaha Thossaporn Punyangkuro, Vice Director of Communication Department / Dhammakaya Foundation]"Today is an important day as it commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and the great decease of the Lord Buddha. To mark this day, the temple has lit 210,000 LED lanterns depicting an image of his birth, enlightenment and death to honor the Lord Buddha."The festival usually takes place in Mayduring the first full moon, based on the lunar calendarand attracts tens of thousands of believersThe lighting of the lanterns is followed by meditationand prayer in Pali, the language of ancient Buddhist scriptures

  • Biden revises some Cuba travel restrictions, restarts family reunification program Trump ended

    The Biden administration will ease some travel and remittances restrictions for Cuba.

  • Ukraine crisis: Can Africa replace Russian gas supplies to Europe?

    Europe is desperately seeking alternative sources of gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • In El Salvador's gang crackdown, quotas drive 'arbitrary' arrests of innocents

    Dozens of innocent people have been apprehended in El Salvador in recent months amid President Nayib Bukele's "war on gangs," after superiors forced officers to meet daily arrest quotas during a state of emergency, five officials told Reuters. In March, El Salvador registered 62 murders in a single day, the bloodiest since the end of the country's civil war in 1992. In response, the Legislative Assembly dominated by Bukele's right-leaning populist party declared a state of emergency, suspending citizens' constitutional rights.

  • Disney World's Worst Park Can Become Its Best

    Epcot has a bar-raising new coaster about to open, making it a more complete destination for all ages.

  • Trevor Bauer's appeal hearing with MLB over 324-game suspension will begin May 23

    MLB suspended Bauer 324 games for violating its domestic abuse policy, and now the Los Angeles pitcher is appealing his ban.

  • Ransomware gang that infiltrated some Costa Rican systems threatens to overthrow government

    The U.S. has a $10 million reward for info on the Conti ransomware gang allegedly behind thousands of domestic attacks worth over $150 million in 2022

  • Biden to return U.S. troops to Somalia

    Hundreds of U.S. forces will have a persistent presence in Somalia to assist in the counterterrorism fight against al Qaeda affiliate al Shabab.

  • US, EU team up on chip making and Russia disinformation

    The United States and the European Union announced on Monday a joint effort to boost microchip manufacturing and tackle Russian disinformation around the war in Ukraine.

  • Spikeball, anyone? This 'insanely fun' game is a going viral — and it's on sale

    Spikeball has thousands of fans around the world — and right now, it's 26 per cent off at Amazon Canada.

  • U.S. backs U.N. push to get Ukraine grain back to global market

    The United States supports efforts by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to get Ukrainian grain back into the international marketplace amid the war, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday. "He has spoken to us about his plans and his discussions with the Ukrainians and the Russians on this issue," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters without giving further details. After visiting Moscow and Kyiv late last month, Guterres said he was determined to help bring back to world markets the agriculture production of Ukraine and the food and fertilizer production of Russia and Belarus despite the war.

  • Biden announces new plan to ease housing shortage, lower costs

    Faced with a shortage of homes that has driven up prices and rents, President Joe Biden's White House on Monday unveiled a plan to improve housing supply and affordability.

  • Northern Hemisphere feeling the heat as Pakistan hits staggering 51 C

    While Central Canada is battling unusually warm temperatures for May, a city in Pakistan just recorded the hottest temperature on the planet so far in 2022, amidst the country's own record-setting heat wave.

  • Once a powerful symbol in Russia, McDonald's withdraws

    Two months after the Berlin Wall fell, another powerful symbol opened its doors in the middle of Moscow: a gleaming new McDonald’s. It was the first American fast-food restaurant to enter the Soviet Union, reflecting the new political openness of the era. For Vlad Vexler, who as a 9-year-old waited in a two-hour line to enter the restaurant near Moscow’s Pushkin Square on its opening day in January 1990, it was a gateway to the utopia he imagined the West to be.

  • SC Congresswoman Nancy Mace thought she was door knocking. Instead, she got engaged

    In a surprise marriage proposal, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace said “yes” to forever with Charleston entrepreneur Patrick Bryant. The engagement comes as Mace is in the middle of a fierce GOP primary contest.

  • ‘SNL’: Selena Gomez Talks ‘Only Murders’, Impersonates Miley Cyrus, Sings ‘Barney’ Song In Opening Monologue

    Selena Gomez tonight made her debut as host of Saturday Night Live, speaking in her opening monologue about the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which has her starring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and more. Gomez opened her monologue by noting that growing up, she’d watch the late-night show with her mother […]