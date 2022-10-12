White House names negotiator for global pandemic accord

Nathaniel Weixel
·1 min read

The Biden administration on Tuesday appointed former Ambassador to the United Nations Pamela Hamamoto to lead U.S. negotiations for the proposed global pandemic accord at the World Health Organization (WHO).

The announcement highlights how seriously the Biden administration is taking the negotiations over the accord to prevent and respond to future pandemics, which WHO member countries agreed to last December.

Hamamoto previously served as a U.S. Permanent Representative to the Office of the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva from 2014 to 2017.

In a joint statement, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Hamamoto will “assume management and oversight of U.S. engagement” in the negotiations.

They said the negotiations must produce an agreement that “effectively strengthens global health collaboration, improves systems for monitoring disease or pandemic outbreaks, bolsters national health security capacities, and enhances equity in pandemic preparedness and responses.”

The goal of the pandemic accord is to address some of the biggest failures of the global coronavirus response. While the WHO and other member countries want a legally binding agreement, the U.S. has not been as open to the idea.

Any official treaty would need to be ratified by two-thirds of the Senate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Russians surveyed about whether they are ready to "lose" Crimea

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 16:53 The Russian authorities are conducting a secret survey to study public opinion regarding the possible loss of control over occupied Crimea. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "Russian state organisations that "study" public opinion in the Russian Federation have received an urgent task to conduct a survey regarding the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control.

  • Elon Musk blocked Ukraine from using Starlink in Crimea over concern that Putin could use nuclear weapons, political analyst says

    The political analyst Ian Bremmer said Musk told him he denied Ukraine's request to extend Starlink's range, fearing the potential for escalation.

  • COLA is coming: Here’s how much Social Security benefits are likely to rise next year

    Retirees will have to wait a few more days to get official news about next year’s Social Security cost of living adjustments, but they are on track for an average benefit hike of $140 a month starting January, according to data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. According to the Social Security Administration the average monthly retirement benefit is $1,627. The Social Security Administration will use those numbers to calculate the official annual COLA.

  • Ron Johnson Gets Old Promise Brutally Flipped Back On Him By Local Newspaper

    The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel torched the Donald Trump loyalist in a stinging column that went to town on his many failings.

  • A Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine would 'almost certainly' trigger a military response from Kyiv's partners: senior NATO official

    There would be "unprecedented consequences" should Russian President Vladimir Putin turn to nuclear weapons, a NATO official reportedly said.

  • Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril

    Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."

  • NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

    NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise, dubbed “Steadfast Noon,” is held annually and usually runs for about one week. It involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads but does not involve any live bombs.

  • China's 'liberal' Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms

    When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power. During his time in Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, Wang made his mark by pushing an upgrade of rusting industries and touting socially inclusive policies.

  • John Fetterman Stumbles, ‘Stutters’ During First in-Person Interview Since Stroke

    Elizabeth Frantz/ReutersPennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate nominee, John Fetterman, offered reassurances early Wednesday that he’s still up for the job after his first in-person interview after a stroke in May appeared to show him struggling at times. “Recovering from a stroke in public isn’t easy. But in January, I’m going to be much better–and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.In the interview, aired Tuesday night, Fetterman required the use o

  • Russia's FSB arrests eight for Crimean Bridge bombing

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Federal Security Service said on Wednesday that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in connection with the bombing of a vital bridge to Crimea, an attack it said was masterminded by Ukraine. The FSB said the attack was organised by Ukrainian military intelligence and its director, Kyrylo Budanov - echoing accusations by President Vladimir Putin over what he has called a "terrorist attack" against critical civilian infrastructure.

  • DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Reject Trump Classified Records Review

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the US Supreme Court stay out of the Mar-a-Lago documents dispute and reject Donald Trump’s bid to have an outside special master review more than 100 records with classified markings.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUS Core In

  • Kevin McCarthy berated a Republican congresswoman who voted for Trump's impeachment until she cried, book says

    "I alone am taking all the heat to protect people from Trump," he reportedly yelled at Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in a tense February 2021 meeting.

  • Fresno County defies Biden and Newsom administrations on move to rename Squaw Valley

    Tuesday’s resolution is meant to tell people in Washington and Sacramento that “there’s an awful lot of dissent here,” said Supervisor Steve Brandau.

  • Russian Judge Linked to Top Putin Ally Allegedly Killed in Bridge Bomb

    Anadolu Agency via GettyThree days after a huge explosion tore through a key bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea in what the Kremlin deemed a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack against civilians, sources cited in Russian media say one of the victims was no ordinary civilian at all.Sergei Maslov, a judge of the Moscow Arbitration Court, is said to have died in the blast along with three other people who were in the same vehicle with him: fitness instructor Gleb Orgetkin and Eduard Chuchakin and Zo

  • Fetterman ‘Struggles to Understand What He Hears and to Speak Clearly,’ Reporter Says

    NBC News reporter Dasha Burns said Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman “struggles to understand what he hears and to speak clearly” after having a stroke in May.

  • Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’

    Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty ImagesRussia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking throu

  • Why Protecting Taiwan Really Matters to the U.S.

    Defending far-off Taiwan and our allies seems to many like yet another foolish military misadventure for our country. But it is not.

  • At least four Russian aircraft intercepted over Ukraine

    According to local officials, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted at least four Russian cruise missiles and UAVs over Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa oblasts on Oct. 11.

  • Ukraines Air Force shoots down 4 Russian helicopters in 18 minutes

    WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 13:30 On the morning of 12 October, units of the Ukrainian Air Force shot down at least four Russian attack helicopters in 18 minutes. Source: press service of the Air Force Quote: "From 8:40 to 8:58 on 12 October, in the south of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed at least four attack helicopters of the enemy (presumably Ka-52s) which provided fire support to occupying troops on the ground on the southern front.

  • Russian people turning on Vladimir Putin and his war, UK spy chief says

    The Russian people are losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice”, the head of GCHQ has said.