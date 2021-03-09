White House has no comment on 'dog bites man' report involving Biden's rescue pet

FILE PHOTO: Major explores the South Lawn
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House spokeswoman on Tuesday had no comment on a media report that President Joe Biden's youngest dog had decamped the White House following an alleged biting incident, noting Biden's two canine pets often travel to his home state of Delaware.

The comments follow a CNN report citing unnnamed sources that Biden's rescue dog Major had bitten a security staff member and that both dogs had left the White House. A White House separately official told NBC News the pets were with family friends in Delaware while First Lady Jill Biden travels this week.

"Major and Champ are part of the Bidens' family... They often go to Delaware when the first lady's traveling, and they're adjusting to their new home," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told MSNBC in an interview, adding she had no specific details about the reports.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Jill Biden, who is visiting military bases in Washington state and California through Wednesday, has said she has been trying to settle the two German Shepherds settled into their new 18-acre home in Washington, D.C. since Biden took office in January.

Biden adopted Major in November 2018 from the Delaware Humane Society. Champ joined the family in 2008 when Biden was elected vice president under President Barack Obama.

Jill Biden last month noted the canines have had to get used to the White House as well as its many staffers.

"I've been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog," she told "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in a Feb. 28 interview. "So that's what I've been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm."

In 2008, as former President George W. Bush was winding down his second term, his Scottish Terrier Barney bit the finger of a reporter who tried to pet him, according to the Associated Press.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Nandita Bose; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Major and Champ: Joe Biden's dogs moved out of White House

    Major and Champ are sent back to Delaware after several instances of aggressive behaviour.

  • Biden's dog Major reportedly had a 'biting incident' at the White House

    President Biden's two German Shepherds have reportedly been moved from the White House following a "biting incident." Biden's dog Major had this "biting incident" with a member of White House security, which was "serious enough" that the two dogs were both moved to the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware, last week, CNN reports. The dogs' move was confirmed by The New York Times, which cited a source as saying it's typical for them to stay in Delaware when first lady Jill Biden, who is now on the West Coast, is traveling. Biden adopted his dog Major from an animal shelter in 2018, and both Major and Biden's other German Shepherd, Champ, moved into the White House in January. "We trained them from the beginning," Biden told People in February. "Champ is old, he's 14 years old and he was extremely well-trained by the Canine Corps and he thinks he's Secret Service, but Major, who is a big, little dog, is about a year-and-half-old and the only rule Jill has and he follows it: do not get up on the furniture." Major has "been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and 'charging' at staff and security," CNN reports. The condition of the victim involved in the "biting incident," the report adds, isn't clear. But NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports that, according to one official, the "dogs are expected to return" to the White House. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

  • Joe Biden's German Shepherds Sent Home to Delaware After 'Biting Incident' at White House

    Joe and Jill Biden’s German Shepherds have been removed from the White House and are now in Delaware after their dog Major was involved in a "biting incident."

  • Joe Biden's Dogs Taken to Delaware After Aggressive Behavior and 'Biting Incident' Involving Major: Report

    The German Shepherds marked the return of pets to the White House after four years under Donald Trump

  • 'We Did It Joe': Girl Channels Kamala Harris for International Women's Day

    A little girl in Detroit, Michigan, dressed up as Kamala Harris to celebrate International Women’s Day, totally nailing her impression of the vice president, down to her “We did it Joe” phone call.This video, shot by Detroit resident Kenya White, shows her five-year-old daughter Rosie dressed in a Harris-inspired suit, and listing her accolades and accomplishments.“I was the first woman attorney general in California. I used to be a senator. I am now the first woman vice president of the United States,” Rosie says.Rosie then pulls out a phone and says “We did it Joe! You’re the president and I’m the vice president,” echoing Harris’s famous call to President Joe Biden after Pennsylvania was declared for the Democratic pair. Credit: Kenya White via Storyful

  • UN rights office laments Swiss ban on Muslim face-coverings

    The U.N. human rights office expressed dismay on Tuesday that Switzerland is set to join a few other countries where “actively discriminating against Muslim women” is legal, after Swiss voters approved a ban on face coverings like burqas and niqabs that some Muslim women wear. In a referendum on Sunday, Swiss voters narrowly approved a measure to ban the wearing of full-face-covering burqas and niqabs, which have slits for the eyes, in addition to ski masks and bandannas worn by some protesters. Ravina Shamdasani, a rights office spokeswoman, acknowledged it was a “divisive issue” and said women shouldn't be forced to cover their faces, but “the use of the law to dictate what women should wear is problematic from a human rights perspective.”

  • 'Trump 24': Supporters Welcome Former President Back to New York City

    Donald Trump supporters gathered outside Trump Tower in New York City on March 8, following the former president’s arrival.Footage taken by Mark Szuszkiewicz shows the crowd chanting “Trump 24” while holding a large banner, as well as a young person voicing their support for Trump.“God bless America!” the child says into a megaphone. “God bless New York! God bless our beautiful country! God bless NYPD! God bless Trump!” Credit: Mark Szuszkiewicz/@mark4ny via Storyful

  • The Naked Cowboy arrested while performing at Bike Week

    A Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence and cited for panhandling while working a gig at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida. Court records show Robert Burck, 51, who is widely known for wearing only white briefs, boots and a cowboy hat while playing a brightly colored guitar, was arrested Saturday while performing at the annual event on Florida's Atlantic coast. Burck then refused to follow directions from a police officer and pulled away from her, according to an arrest report.

  • Biden has put portraits of Clinton and Bush back on display in the White House after Trump removed them

    Former President Donald Trump took the portraits of Bush and Clinton down from the White House Grand Foyer last year.

  • Thanks To Microchip, Arkansas Man To Reunite With Cat He Thought Was Dead

    His ex-partner told him the cat he'd adopted in 2015 had died more than four years ago.

  • British Media Reacts to Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey Interview

    Tabloids, broadsheets and online media toiled through the night to cover the big Oprah interview, which will be broadcast in the U.K. on Monday.

  • Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine? This website may text you when a vaccine is about to go unused.

    More than half a million people have already signed up on Dr. B, which texts users when there are extra doses nearby in jeopardy of going unused.

  • Trump is still voting by mail

    Former President Donald Trump spent much of 2020 pushing unfounded claims of voter fraud, often pinpointing mail-in voting as a major culprit. Yet, he continues to do it himself. Trump, now a Palm Beach, Florida, resident, requested a mail ballot on Friday so he can vote in the city's municipal elections, The Palm Beach Post reports. Trump did vote in person in November's general election, but he previously cast mail ballots while in the White House, praising Florida's security while simultaneously criticizing the system at large. At the time, he claimed he was he was too busy to leave Washington, and he also repeatedly drew a distinction between absentee ballots and universal vote-by-mail. But that doesn't seem to apply in this case. Read more at The Palm Beach Post. The argument that was made when Trump voted by mail last year is that he needed to because he was busy being president in Washington. That does not seem to apply here: https://t.co/xzHmZizqGf — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

  • Women's Day protests turn violent in Mexico

    Riots broke out across Mexico City on International Women's Day as demonstrators took to the streets in protest against daily incidents of violence against women.Demonstrators tore down metal barriers surrounding the national palace as they clashed with riot police, who responded with fire extinguishers.Protester Juana Sanchez voiced anger and frustration at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for not taking femicide and violence against women seriously."Women as young as 5 are victims of rape, murder, femicide. This country and (the President) prefer to put fences and protect themselves, not the people. We elected him to take care of us and he's not doing it. Femicide is a serious issue in this country."According to think tank Mexico Evalua, five million women in Mexico were victims of sexual violence in the second half of 2020 alone, including cases of harassment, sexual abuse, and rape, the vast majority of which did not get reported.Protesters on Monday also directed their anger towards Felix Salgado, a candidate for governor in Guerrero state, who prosecutors are currently investigating over accusations of rape.Lopez Obrador has stood by Salgado, his party's candidate for midterm elections in June, describing the calls for him to step down as politically motivated.Salgado has not responded to requests for comment, but local media reported that he has denied the allegations.

  • An FBI report found white supremacists sought 'affiliation with military and law enforcement' to further their goals

    An internal report obtained by ABC News found right-wing extremists intended to infiltrate law enforcement to commit violence on minority groups.

  • ‘Dear Kevin’ Trends After Kevin McCarthy's Attempt To Channel Trump Backfires

    The House minority leader's attack on Biden didn't go well on Twitter.

  • A Silicon Valley Compound With Seven Houses Just Hit the Market for $135 Million

    The more the merrier at this famous estate in Woodside, Calif.

  • What Russell Wilson can learn from James Harden in a trade to Bears

    Former Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall could see a scenario where Russell Wilson uses a James Harden move to get to Chicago, and keep Khalil Mack on the team.

  • Baby Yoda Gets 4 New Plushies and Matching Enamel Pins

    Disney has four new plushies of The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda, and all four Star Wars collectibles have matching enamel pins. The post Baby Yoda Gets 4 New Plushies and Matching Enamel Pins appeared first on Nerdist.

  • What Meghan misunderstood about the monarchy

    Of the many shocking statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their full-scale assault on the monarchy during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the most peculiar was surely Meghan’s claim to know nothing about the British monarchy when she first met Harry. She was so incurious that she didn’t bother to read a volume of history or biography. She said she didn’t even do an internet search to learn the basics. Her knowledge of the Royal Family, she said, was based only on what Harry “was sharing with me.” Astonishingly, as a graduate of well-regarded Northwestern University, she said her sense of Royal life was based on “fairytales.” What she described as naivete seemed more like a wilful refusal to accept that life in The Firm – the name first used by Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI – would involve long days of plaque unveiling and tree planting as well as exciting passion projects made possible by her unique position. If she had read some history, she would have recognised that overseas Royal tours such as the one she and Harry took to Australia are indeed “exhausting.” She would have known that she wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to undertake such duties while pregnant. In 1948, for example, Queen Elizabeth II, then still a princess, took her first official visit with her husband to Paris. It was a gruelling four days, and Philip and Elizabeth generated massive goodwill. Unknown to the French or British officials, she was four months pregnant with Prince Charles and suffering from nausea behind closed doors. Meghan complained bitterly about her treatment by the press, which did ricochet between adulation and harsh criticism. Perhaps if she had sat down for tea with her husband’s stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, she could have learnt about years of being savaged by the media. Camilla, like everyone else in the Royal Family, survived the pummelling by staying quiet, pressing ahead and doing her job. But Meghan was already bursting to share her point of view, even months before the wedding, with no less than Oprah Winfrey. Coming from Hollywood, where actresses are joined at the hip with their publicists, Meghan expressed surprise that Palace press officials felt duty bound to listen to her first telephone conversation with Oprah. She then went behind their backs anyway, met her future interlocutor, invited her to the wedding, and arranged a privileged seat for her. Such was the downside of being “silenced.” Meghan’s complaint that she received no positive guidance about her role, only “certain things you couldn’t do” rang especially hollow. She lamented that there was “no class on how to speak” or “cross your legs.” It rather beggared belief that a trained actress would complain about having to learn the British national anthem, and the “30 hymns” she was expected to know. Did it really not occur to her until she was five minutes away from her first meeting with the Queen that she should know how to curtsey?