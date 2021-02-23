  • Oops!
White House: No 'Plan B' on Neera Tanden nomination

The White House says it continues to stand by Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, despite the opposition of a growing number of Senators, throwing her nomination increasingly into doubt. (Feb. 23)

Video Transcript

- Does the White House have a plan B if Neera Tanden doesn't work out? And could you give us a sense of what that looks like?

JEN PSAKI: Well, the White House's focus, the president's focus is on working toward the confirmation of Neera Tanden to be the OMB director. That is our focus.

- Can you say anything about Gene Sperling or Ann O'Leary, who've also been floated recently?

JEN PSAKI: There's one candidate to lead the budget department. Her name is Neera Tanden. And I can give you a brief update, though, on kind of the outreach that's happened. And I know there's been a couple of questions along those lines. She has had 44 meetings now with senators of both parties. She's spoken with 15 senators from both parties since Friday. Some of those were repeats of people she had spoken with previously.

But as I noted yesterday, she's committed to rolling up her sleeves, having those conversations, answering questions as they come up, reiterating her commitment to working with people across the aisle, and also sharing some of her own experience of working with people of different viewpoints. She's the president's choice because she's experienced and qualified. And we continue to stand there.

