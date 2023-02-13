White House: No U.S. surveillance craft in China's airspace

2
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are no U.S. surveillance aircraft in Chinese airspace, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday, repeating denials of China's claim that U.S. high-altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022.

Asked at a White House press briefing to clarify whether the United States was operating aircraft in Chinese-claimed airspace as opposed to over China's internationally recognized territory, Kirby declined to specify further.

"There is no U.S. surveillance aircraft in Chinese airspace," he said.

China says the self-governed island of Taiwan is its territory. It also claims vast swathes of the South China Sea, to which other countries, including Brunei, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam, also lay claim. Washington supports a 2016 ruling under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that invalidated most of China's claims to maritime rights in the South China Sea. The U.S. military at times conducts what it calls freedom of navigation operations in disputed waters near atolls where Beijing has built up military bases. Those operations anger Beijing, which accuses the United States of damaging regional stability and stirring up controversy over maritime disputes. China's accusation about balloons widened a dispute with the United States that began after the U.S. military shot down on Feb. 4 what it says was a Chinese spy balloon, whose appearance prompted top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing that had been designed to ease tensions.

Since then, the U.S. military has shot down three other objects over North America, most recently on Sunday, when an octagonal object was downed over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. rejects Beijing claim it flew balloons over China

    STORY: China on Monday accused the U.S. of flying its own high-altitude balloons through China's airspace more than ten times in the past year, an allegation Washington swiftly denied.The claim comes after the U.S. said China sent a surveillance balloon through American airspace earlier this month, an incident sparking outrage in Washington, and leading to intense focus on what is flying in the sky.Monday's allegation from a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson did not detail whether the alleged American balloons were military or for espionage purposes, and did not present any evidence to support the claim. WANG WENBIN: "Just since last year, the U.S.'s high-altitude balloons illegally entered Chinese airspace more than 10 times without the approval of the relevant Chinese authorities. The first thing the U.S. side should do is start with a clean slate, undergo some self-reflection, instead of smearing and accusing China."But the U.S. said the allegations were completely without merit. In a statement, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said, "any claim that the U.S. government operates surveillance balloons over the PRC (People's Republic of China) is false," and dismissing the accusation as an effort at damage control by Beijing.The Chinese claim broadens a high-flying spying dispute between the globe's two largest economies that burst into the public eye earlier this month, when a large inflatable object drifted over Alaska, Canada, and the continental U.S. before it was shot down by an American fighter jet over the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.Washington said it was a Chinese surveillance balloon, calling it violation of U.S. sovereignty. Beijing said the object was for civilian meteorological purposes that went off-course and called the shoot-down an overreaction.In recent days, the U.S. military said it has shot down three other flying objects over North America, most recently on Sunday, when an octagonal object was downed over Lake Huron.Those objects are so far unidentified and were all significantly smaller than the Chinese balloon, which U.S. officials described as more than a hundred feet tall.

  • Explainer-What we know about the objects shot down by the U.S. military

    An unprecedented spate of mysterious flying objects over North America - including a Chinese spy balloon shot down on Feb. 4 after floating over much of the United States - has transfixed Americans and Canadians, prompted political outrage and raised a host of national security questions. It has been identified by U.S. officials as a balloon that China was using to spy on the United States. They include an object about the size of a small car shot down over sea ice near Dead Horse, Alaska, on Friday, another similar in shape but smaller than the Chinese spy balloon brought down over Canada's Yukon on Saturday and an octagonal object shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday.

  • Britain to review airspace security after China-U.S. spy balloon incident

    Britain will review its security following the incursion of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon into U.S. airspace earlier this month, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government would do "whatever it takes to keep the country safe". The United States shot down the balloon, which it said was being used to spy on it, and three further flying objects have since been downed by security forces over North America.

  • Delivery Hero ramps up interest payments to raise 1 billion euro convertible bond

    Germany's Delivery Hero is offering investors significantly higher interest payments than it has done historically to raise 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) through a new seven-year convertible bond announced on Monday. The company is proposing a coupon as high as 4% – payable semiannually – to secure the funds, with which to redeem an existing convertible bond due in 2024 and pay down another bond due the following year. The company last priced two convertible bonds in 2021, one with a duration of less than five years and an annual coupon of 1.00% and another due in seven and half years, paying 2.13%.

  • 'Dead pool' approaches: Western water crisis looms as California complicates critical water deal

    The Colorado River doesn't have enough water for everyone who wants it and probably never did. What to know as a water crisis in the West looms.

  • Save up to 40% on Valentine's Day flower bouquet that will be delivered in time

    If you waited until the last minute to buy a Valentine's Day gift, we have you covered! Our picks from 1-800-Flowers start at just $49 and can get there on the 14th.

  • Biden Fires Architect of the Capitol After Allegations of Wrongdoing

    The White House said President Biden fired the U.S. Architect of the Capitol amid accusations by an internal watchdog that he misused government vehicles and impersonated a police officer.

  • Schumer Says Banning TikTok in the US ‘Should Be Looked At’

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a US ban on TikTok is worth looking at, citing Chinese ownership of the company behind the video-sharing platform.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New AccusationA group of

  • Commanders land a linebacker in latest mock draft from The Athletic

    Another linebacker in the first round?

  • Russians lose over 200 military personnel on Bakhmut front in last 24 hours

    In the course of the last 24 hours, 41 clashes took place on the Bakhmut front; the Russians lost 212 people killed and 315 wounded. Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast Quote: "The main direction of the enemy's attack remains the Bakhmut section of the front.

  • Deadly double shooting investigation underway at Atlanta apartment complex

    Police are still investigating.

  • ‘Jake From State Farm’ discusses the company’s endorsee Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 57

    State Farm Insurance’s CMO Kristyn Cook and its ad pitchman ‘Jake From State Farm’ discuss Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium.

  • Saudi Arabia to send woman into space (but she still needs a man’s permission to marry)

    Saudi Arabia may be sending its first ever female astronaut to space this year, but women seeking to get married - rather than leave the stratosphere - still need the permission of a male guardian.

  • Ford reportedly plans to build a $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan

    Ford could announce as early as Monday that it’s partnering with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co to build a $3.5 billion iron phosphate battery plant outside of Marshall, Michigan.

  • British Intelligence explains why Russia is strengthening its defence in Zaporizhzhia Oblast despite focus on Donbas

    UK Defence Intelligence believes that despite the current operational focus on central Donbas, maintaining defences in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is also critically important for the Russians. Source: European Pravda, referring to the UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence report Details: As the UK MoD noted, with reference to open source imagery, as of 7 February 2023, Russia had likely further bolstered defensive fortifications in central Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southern Ukraine, particularly near the to

  • Current and former governors offer glimpse into what could be contentious 2024 presidential election

    As the GOP 2024 field is set to grow, a Biden reelection bid is widely expected and pundits are watching Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott.

  • Laura Kelly cashes in on Chiefs Super Bowl win, but is Kansas benefiting as well?

    As Gov. Laura Kelly cashes in a winning bet on the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl, sports betting taxes in Kansas are higher than expected.

  • China mocks Biden for knocking down balloons with fighter jets: ‘Hysterical,’ ‘laughably juvenile’

    China's state-owned news outlets mocked President Biden for taking out what it claims are civilian research balloons with fighter jets, and blamed partisan bickering for the shootdown.

  • Urine, feces biohazards and an unlicensed recovery center at a Miami-Dade home, cops say

    Miami-Dade police said four post-cosmetic surgery patients and an employee were found in the home, which is owned by a private equity company.

  • Homeless encampment cleanup at Skid Row

    SkyFOX was over the scene Monday of a homeless encampment cleanup in Skid Row.