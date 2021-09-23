White House to nominate Claudia Slacik for Securities Investor Protection Corp

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House plans to nominate Claudia Slacik, a former official at the U.S. Export-Import Bank under the Obama administration, as a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corp, according to a source familiar with the plans.

SIPC, a nonprofit entity made up of broker-dealer members, oversees the liquidation of its bankrupt members and works to get securities and cash back to customers.

Slacik has worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citibank and Bankers Trust in New York and London, the source said.

"She has a breadth of experience in financial restructurings, risk management, corporate finance, trade finance and general management," the source said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)

