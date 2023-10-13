White House: North Korea has provided Russia with 1K containers of military equipment, munitions

The White House on Friday announced that North Korea has delivered military equipment to Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Due in part to our sanctions and export controls, Russia has been forced to desperately search around the world for military equipment,” National Security Adviser John Kirby told reporters. “We now have information that North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use in Ukraine. Our information indicates that in recent weeks, North Korea has provided Russia with more than 1000 containers of military equipment and munitions.”

The White House released imagery on Friday showing the movement of these containers from the DPRK into Russia by ship.

“We condemn the DPRK for providing Russia with this military equipment,” Kirby said, adding that the White House will monitor the situation and continue to expose such arms deals.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The update follows weeks of concerns over North Korean attempts to negotiate an arms deal with Russia. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

Graphic provided by the White House National Security Council.

Kirby said U.S. officials are now monitoring closely whether Moscow will provide Pyongyang with materials.

“This expanding military partnership between the DPRK and Russia, including any technology transfers from Russia to the DPRK, undermines regional stability and the global non-proliferation regime,” he said.

On Thursday, an American aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea as a demonstration of strength as tensions rise with North Korea. The carrier group will stay in Busan until next Monday, following military drills with South Korea and Japan earlier this week.

The White House has warned North Korea against supplying Russia with arms amid its war against Ukraine. National security adviser Jake Sullivan last month said Pyongyang will “pay a price” if it follows through on a potential deal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.