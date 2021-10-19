White House: North Korea's latest missile launches 'underscore the urgent need' for denuclearizing Korean Peninsula

White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized North Korea for a series of recent missile launches that "violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and are a threat to the region."

Psaki's comments, delivered during Tuesday's White House press briefing, did not elaborate beyond the statement put out by United States Indo-Pacific Command, but she did call "on the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue."

"Our commitment at the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," Psaki added when asked about the Biden administration's position on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. "These launches also underscore the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy."

She proceeded to tell reporters that Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim "met with his Japanese and ROK counterparts to discuss how to engage the DPRK."

"We remain prepared to engage in diplomacy with the DPRK, and also, of course, to work closely with our allies and partners on dressing this as it proceeds," Psaki said in closing.

Psaki additionally confirmed that the North Korean government had not responded to the administration's attempts to relaunch strategic talk, but that the U.S. will continue offering "to meet anywhere, anytime, without preconditions."

