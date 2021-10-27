White House not surprised Facebook knew about vaccine misinformation on its platform

FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Psaki addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is not surprised with reporting that shows Facebook is struggling to stay on top of coronavirus and vaccine misinformation on its platform.

"We have seen the reporting, of course, and ... it is unfortunately, not surprising for us to hear that Facebook knew of these problems," Psaki said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

