White House not surprised by Russian comments on election interference

FILE PHOTO: White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jha joins Press Secretary Jean-Pierre for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
4
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday the White house was not surprised by comments from a Russian businessman who said he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so.

The remark by Yevgeny Prigozhin was the first such admission from a figure implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.

“These comments … do not tell us anything new or surprising,” Jean-Pierre told reporters. “It’s well known and well documented in the public domain that entities associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin have sought to influence elections around the world including the United States."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Takeaways: Calls for reparations, emissions cuts at COP27

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The first full day of the year's most important summit on climate change, known as COP27, got underway on Monday with urgent calls by leaders to slash greenhouse gas emissions as the planet warms and severe weather events become more frequent and destructive. Scores of presidents, along with thousands of diplomats, climate negotiators, business leaders, activists and journalists descended on the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh to take part in discussions and negotiations slated to go through Nov. 18. “Climate change will never stop without our intervention," said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, opening the day's session.

  • SRSO uses bloodhounds to track individual shot by Navarre homeowner

    At this time, no information has been released as to circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the people involved.

  • Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

    GettyAnti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine.Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a civil war, taking up arms, and killing Putin, according to Euractiv.A guerrilla fight may be the only way to take down Putin, said opposition activist Viacheslav Maltsev. “T

  • This Woman Called Her Local Congressman About Her Menstrual Cycle, And It Proves How Ridiculous It Is For Men To Think They Have A Say In Women's Reproductive Rights

    "I think that we need to be pushing back in any way — like, they can't just silence us."View Entire Post ›

  • Kari Lake's unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama

    There is a huge amount of irony in what Kari Lake said about Barack Obama, along with a dash of paradox and the usual heaping helping of arrogance.

  • Tell them it is a trap: Russian media find out how Russian propaganda is preparing for possible retreat from Kherson

    The Kremlin has developed a number of recommendations (manuals) for Russian propagandists, which should prepare the audience for the fact that the Russian Federation may leave Kherson. Source: Russian news website Meduza, which received two so-called documents with recommendations Details: The first manual proposes that the Russian propagandists insist that the Kherson front is very important for the Ukrainian government, and that is why it will send "tens of thousands" of troops to secure victo

  • Donald Trump Taunts Nancy Pelosi And Laughs At Crowd's Derisive Chants

    The former president appeared to mock the House speaker, who is dealing with the aftermath of a hammer attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Nikki Haley says Warnock should be deported at Walker rally

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on Sunday said that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) should be deported as she rallied for Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, Herschel Walker. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America.…

  • When Trump Announces Candidacy, Watchdog Will File Insurrection Disqualification Challenge

    The 14th Amendment bars reelection of officials who have given aid and comfort to enemies of the government after taking an oath to defend it.

  • He Flipped Off Kristi Noem in a Viral Photo—and It Cost Him His Job

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookCHAMBERLAIN, South Dakota—A small-town cook who said he was forced into a photo with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem went from flipping pancakes and burgers to flipping the bird in the picture.It made Stefen Monteau an internet sensation in South Dakota for a few days—and also cost him his job at Main Street Cafe & Market in Chamberlain, S.D. Monteau said he was fired in part because Noem’s campaign team complained about the photo.Noem,

  • Right-Wingers Turn On Trump for Mocking DeSantis

    Doug Mills/The New York TimesFormer President Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis at his Saturday night rally—calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”And hours later, Trump found himself in hot water with fellow conservatives who weren’t pleased that he’d taken aim at the increasingly popular DeSantis.During his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, while touting his poll numbers (from a month ago), Trump found an opening to take a swing at DeSantis, who’s quickly turned into an unofficial 202

  • Investigators are looking for dozens of expensive gifts foreign governments gave Trump and his family: report

    The missing gifts Trump received include diamond earrings, golf clubs, and a soccer ball from Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reported.

  • Donald Trump appeals New York court order for watchdog at company

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's order to install a watchdog at the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general goes to trial. Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron on Thursday granted state Attorney General Letitia James' request to appoint an independent monitor to halt alleged ongoing fraud at the real estate company and keep the Trumps from transferring assets out of her reach. Engoron's order bars the defendants from transferring assets without court approval, and requires that the monitor receive a "full and accurate description" of the Trump Organization's structure and assets.

  • General Staff reports large number of Russian losses in Donbas

    The daily losses of the Russian military amount to 30 people killed and over 120 wounded to varying degrees of severity in the area of Mayorsk, Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff announced in its morning Facebook report as of Nov. 7.

  • Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics. The remark by the close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was posted on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment from a Russian news site. "During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once," Prigozhin said.

  • Pompeo runs to DeSantis' defense after Trump lands first blow with new nickname

    Mike Pompeo tweeted support for Ron DeSantis the same night former President Donald Trump called the Florida governor "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a rally in Pennsylvania.

  • Russians dig over 1,500 new graves near occupied Mariupol, reports BBC

    Russian invasion forces have dug more than 1,500 new graves at a mass burial site near the occupied city of Mariupol, the BBC reported on Nov. 7 after analyzing satellite imagery.

  • ‘The Command Fled’: Putin’s Own Troops Keep Humiliating Him

    GettyIt only took a few hours after Russia’s Vladimir Putin hailed his mobilization as a sparkling success Friday for a torrent of humiliating reports to emerge that suggest the war effort has been more successful in turning the country against him than defeating mythical Nazis in Ukraine.The most staggering contradiction to the Russian president’s boastful claims came perhaps in Kazan, where dozens of drafted troops were captured on video late Friday berating military leadership outside a colle

  • Chris Christie predicts ‘huge surprise’ in Colorado Senate race

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday predicted Republican Joe O’Dea will pull off an upset victory on Tuesday and flip Colorado’s Senate seat, which is currently held by Sen. Michael Bennet (D). “The other upset and surprise you’re going to see I think on Tuesday night is Joe O’Dea, the Republican candidate…

  • Investigators Now Tracking Pricey Gifts To Trump During Presidency: Report

    Investigators are attempting to determine where gifts sent to Donald Trump that were supposed to go to the National Archives ended up.