White House official says 'tax refunds will go out' during partial government shutdown

Tax returns will proceed as usual despite the partial government shutdown, White House officials confirmed Monday.

The administration said sending out tax refunds is part of an effort to mitigate the impact of the shutdown and make it "painless as possible consistent with the law," according to Russell T. Vought, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

"Tax refunds will go out," Vought said.

The statement comes days after widespread reports that refunds would be delayed because of the ongoing shutdown, which entered its 17th day on Monday.

The shutdown record is 21 days, set in 1995 and 1996. If it is still going, the current partial shutdown would hit its 22nd day at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Contributing: John Fritze

