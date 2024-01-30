White House official visits Savannah to announce additional funding to help end homelessness

Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, presents a check for just over $4 million, to the Savannah-Chatham Interagency Council on Homelessness during a press conference at Savannah City Hall on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Just before noon Monday, Mayor Van Johnson strode into Mavis Jones' home on Pennsylvania Avenue. Next to him was Marcia Fudge, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The group took a tour of the home, recalling Jones's journey to home ownership through Savannah's DreamMaker Home Purchase Assistance program.

The home tour was one stop during Fudge's visit to Savannah, where she announced $4.1 million in Continuum of Care money, which aid people experiencing homelessness, to the Chatham-Savannah Interagency Council on Homelessness. The investment was part of $3.1 billion in Continuum of Care money announced by HUD in summer 2023.

"We have a community that cares," said Jennifer Dulong, executive director of Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless. "We have a community that wants to see people thrive, no matter what your background or experiences are.

(L TO R: Jennifer Collins, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Region IV Regional Administrator; Savannah Mayor Van Johnson; Mavis Jones, homeowner; Marcia Fudge, U.S. Secretary for Housing and Urban Development). The group poses for a picture outside Jones' home, purchased through the DreamMaker home assistance purchase program, during a visit on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

More: City Talk: Is Savannah turning a corner on homelessness? A look at recent policy updates

The Continuum of Care program is a federal initiative aimed at ending homelessness. The program provides money to entities such as nonprofits and local governments to rehouse people experiencing homelessness.

Fudge made the announcement alongside Johnson and other officials during a morning press conference at City Hall. The press conference was followed by a private roundtable on fighting homelessness that included community stakeholders.

It was soon after that Johnson and Fudge visited Jones on Savannah's eastside. Jones moved into the home in October 2022.

"I had an opportunity to see my home built from scratch, then actually move into it and be my very own first-time homebuyer," Jones said.

Mavis Jones poses outside her home, which she purchased through the DreamMaker home purchase assistance program, on Monday Jan. 29, 2024 after a visit with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and U.S. Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge.

Johnson opened his remarks Monday saying this visit was a "labor of love," which began when Johnson followed Fudge around the U.S. Capitol and various federal agencies "telling her the story of Savannah," Johnson said. The visit was two years in the making, and Johnson never let her forget, Fudge said.

More: Tiny homes, big dreams. What you need to know about Savannah Council's homelessness fight.

Housing-first approach to ending homelessness

Fudge said there are two approaches to tackling homelessness. The first was through housing.

Savannah's philosophy on addressing homelessness is a "housing first" approach, Johnson said.

Included in the press conference was Reginald Chisholm, a veteran who moved into The Cove at Dundee about 18 months ago. Chisholm said moving into his tiny home provided him with stability he did not have before.

Eventually, Chisholm took a position at The Cove as resident manager. His ultimate goal, however, was to move into his own home, he said. Chisholm will close on his first home on Feb. 9, he said.

"One of the slogans they talk about is 'there's no place like home,'" Chisholm said. "Well I am going to make this my home."

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson introduces Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, during a press conference at Savannah City Hall on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Marcia Fudge visits Savannah to discuss homelessness and housing