White House opposes bill to strip California of vehicle emissions authority

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday said it strongly opposes a Republican bill set to be voted on this week by the U.S. House of Representatives that would prevent California from receiving federal waivers to set standards limiting the sale of new gas-powered motor vehicles.

California in May asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to approve its plan to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, a landmark move that could speed the end of gasoline-powered vehicles.

The House bill would strip the EPA of authority to grant the waiver.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)