The White House Ordered USS John McCain to Be 'Out of Sight' During Trump's Japan Trip, a Report Says

A tarp was hung over it to hide the name

The White House asked the U.S. Navy to hide a warship named after late Senator John McCain while President Donald Trump visited a naval base in Japan, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Citing a May 15 email outlining plans for Trump’s visit, the report says U.S. Navy and Air Force officials were told the USS John McCain needs to be out of sight.”

Trump, who was on a four-day visit to Japan, said on Twitter that he was “not informed” of the directive. The president has a history of insulting the late Senator and former prisoner of war, who was among his most high-profile critics.

I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan. Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women - what a spectacular job they do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Abiding by the White House instructions, officials reportedly obscured the ship’s name by covering it with a tarp before the president’s trip, later moving a barge closer to the watercraft to reduce its visibility.

Sailors working on the USS John McCain who typically wear caps bearing the name of the ship were asked to take the day off during Trump’s visit, according to the Journal.

The late senator, a veteran of the Vietnam War, spent five and a half years as a POW after being captured by the North Vietnamese. As the son of a top Navy admiral, McCain was given the chance to be released early, but declined out of respect for the other prisoners who lacked the privilege.

His daughter, political analyst Meghan McCain, called the president “a child” who feels threatened by McCain.

Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life. There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won't let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him.



It makes my grief unbearable. https://t.co/gUbFAla1VE



— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 30, 2019

Trump has long clashed with the veteran, having reiterated throughout the years that he is “not a war hero.” McCain had also on occasion called Trump out, having said that his “demeaning comments about women” and “boasts about sexual assaults” are reasons why he did not have his support. A month before his death, he called Trump’s remarks at a conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.”

In an official statement issued after McCain’s death, Trump said he respects the late senator’s service to the country “despite differences on policy and politics,” but did not attend his memorial service and later complained that he was not thanked despite giving him “the kind of funeral that he wanted.”

The USS John McCain is currently docked at Yokosuka Naval Base south of Tokyo, where it is undergoing repair after it collided with a merchant vessel in August 2017.