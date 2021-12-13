White House ornaments honor former US presidents

Associated Press
An Israeli parliamentary committee voted Sunday to stop providing personal security for former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife and adult sons, six months after the longtime leader was ousted from power. The decision, which goes into effect Monday, came despite pleas from Netanyahu that his family is regularly subjected to threats on their lives. Netanyahu was unseated from the prime minister's office in June after a constellation of political parties united in their opposition to him succeeded in forming a government without his long-ruling Likud party. The one-time leader, who served as prime minister for 12 consecutive years, is now the opposition leader and continues to have a state-issued security detail.