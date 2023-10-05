White House pivots to alternative ways of financing Ukraine aid — report

White House officials are urgently developing a new strategy to secure financial support for Ukraine following the ousting of U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, The Washington Post reported on Oct. 5.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration no longer insists on providing an additional $24 billion in funding for Ukraine, which initially was meant to be included in a short-term government funding deal passed on Sept. 30, said a high-ranking official.

There are currently two options under discussion at the White House. The first consists of urging for a larger financial aid package for Ukraine that could sustain U.S. aid for the next year, avoiding asking Congress for more money during the election year.

The second is to persuade U.S. lawmakers to approve a smaller, short-term aid package, which has a better chance of being passed.

Meanwhile, officials say they currently have sufficient authority to meet the urgent military needs of Ukraine, although how long this will last is unclear.

Notably, among the main contenders for the Speaker's chair are those who oppose any further U.S. spending to support Ukraine.

On Oct. 4, Biden announced a "major speech" to outline U.S. strategy and policy objectives on Ukraine.

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz introduced a draft resolution on McCarthy's dismissal on Oct. 3, which was duly approved.

This came after far-right Republicans accused McCarthy of collaborating with the Democratic Party and allegedly having "a secret side deal" to provide aid to Ukraine.

On Sept. 30, McCarthy removed $6 billion in support of Ukraine from a continuing resolution to pass the bill and avoid a government shutdown. He said that this issue should be considered separately.

Following McCarthy's resignation, White House strategic communications coordinator, John Kirby, reassured that majority of members of U.S. Congress support aiding Ukraine in the future.

