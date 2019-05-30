White House plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace in chaos after Netanyahu calls new elections

The White House’s hopes of rolling out its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan this year were in chaos yesterday after Benjamin Netanyahu plunged Israel into unexpected new elections.

During a meeting with Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top aide on Middle East peace, Mr Netanyahu attempted to downplay the political turmoil in his country as “a little event”.

But officials and analysts said the Israeli elections in September were likely to delay the peace plan and could cause it to be shelved altogether. One US official suggested it may now have to have wait until Mr Trump's second term.

The Palestinians, who are refusing to engage with the US on the peace plan, delighted in the prospect of its delay. Saeb Erekat, a senior Palestinian official, said the plan sometimes described as “the Deal of the Century” should now be called “the Deal of Next Century”.

The While House deliberately waited until after the Israeli election in April to make any moves on its peace initiative, hoping that a delay would spare Mr Netanyahu any political discomfort during his campaign.

When Mr Netanyahu appeared to easily win a fifth term in office, Mr Kushner and his aides began making moves to roll out the plan in stages later this year. The economic half of the plan was due to be laid out in a summit in Bahrain in June while the more controversial political half would be made public later.

However, Mr Netanyahu unexpectedly failed to form a coalition government and instead spent the early hours of Thursday morning forcing through a bill in parliament to hold fresh elections in September.

Later in the day, Mr Netanyahu tried to put a brave face on the situation as he met with Mr Kushner at his office in Jerusalem. “Even though we had a little event last night that’s not going to stop us,” Mr Netanyahu said. “We’re going to continue working together.”

Special Representative for International Negotiations @jdgreenblatt45, Senior Advisor to U.S. President Jared Kushner and Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook met this afternoon with Prime Minister @Netanyahu at his Jerusalem Residence. pic.twitter.com/BmBMwSLszv — USEmbassyJerusalem (@usembassyjlm) May 30, 2019

Mr Kushner said nothing publicly about what impact the Israeli political chaos would have on his peace plan.

Speaking in Washington, Mr Trump said Mr Netanyahu’s failed effort to build a coalition was “too bad”. “They don’t need this, I mean they’ve got enough turmoil over there,” the president said.

The US State Department indicated that the Bahrain summit would go ahead as planned on June 25 to try to encourage wealthy Arab states and businessmen to invest in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

But it is not clear when, if ever, the world will see the political half of the plan, which deals with more combustible issues like the future of Jerusalem, Israel’s borders, and the fate of millions of Palestinian refugees.

“If chances for the success of the Deal of the Century were severely handicapped before last night, the chaos which will be Israel's lot over the next few months will make it virtually impossible to move forward,” said Shalom Lipner, a former Israeli official now at the Atlantic Council think tank.

“If the White House ‘misfires’ and tries to advance prematurely, it risks squandering any opportunity to table a proposal when conditions might be more conducive to progress.”

