White House plans to bypass national media

Hans Nichols

President Biden's team knows his national media honeymoon is coming to an end, so it's preparing to speak directly to the American people through local reporters and avoid distractions with its anti-Trumpian approach of ignoring Twitter.

Why it matters: The White House controlled the narrative for the first 12 days with daily themes and choreographed executive orders, but its communicators know they must be innovative as the press corps steps up its independent scrutiny, and they try to sell initiatives like a coronavirus relief package.

Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • “It will get harder," said Pili Tobar, a White House deputy communication director. "Discipline is the name of the game."

The strategy: Vice President Kamala Harris inaugurated one approach last week by giving interviews with newspapers and TV stations in West Virginia and Arizona. Those are two states where Biden will need the votes of Democratic senators to pass his $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill.

  • But that end-around is fraught with risks and may have backfired in West Virginia. Sen Joe Manchin told a local station: "That’s not a way of working together."

Biden officials also plan to create more of their own content and revive a version of the “West Wing Week,” a behind-the-scenes video series produced by the Obama White House.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has already answered questions submitted by the public and was trailed by a crew from "The Circus," a cable program popular with politicos.

  • There are additional plans for outreach through Skype, YouTube and Twitter.

  • "We're going to have some fun new spins on some of the old traditions," said Kate Berner, also a White House deputy communications director.

Message management: The White House is being especially careful with its most valuable communications currency: pronouncements from Biden himself.

  • Aides have spent that capital by putting the president at center stage to sign executive orders and give scripted remarks on their story of the day. That furnishes fresh images and soundbites for the network’s evening news.

  • They save it by limiting Biden's exposure to journalists. The president took questions from just five preselected reporters Monday, but Biden himself called on Fox News' Peter Doocy and also made some newsy comments to CNN's Kaitlan Collins after she bumped into him in a West Wing corridor.

Between the lines: Psaki didn’t take the bait from reporters in the briefing room when they asked questions about controversial statements from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

  • Psaki said she didn't want to "elevate conspiracy theories."

  • Berner added: "We didn't let our eye get taken off the ball by what's going on on Twitter, or what the press corps is popping into Lower Press (at the White House) to ask about."

Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

Latest Stories

  • ‘You simply don’t have the range’: Lincoln Project responds after Marjorie Taylor Greene calls group ‘traitors’ in Trump-style tweet

    It’s the latest spat involving the bomb-throwing congresswoman

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • AdWorldLifeStyle

    Rude Man On Plane Doesn't Realize Who's Behind Him

    The woman was trying to hold back her tears when a deep voice came from behind her and the rude man.

  • Taiwan says Chinese fighters, U.S. aircraft both entered defence zone

    Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.

  • Beach poles behind Florida hotel block driving in Daytona

    Driving on the seaside sand, a long-lived tradition in Daytona Beach, is now threatened along one short stretch where poles are blocking any vehicles. The Hard Rock Hotel erected the poles along a 410-foot (124-meter) section of beach to prevent driving there. The chair of the Volusia County Council, Jeff Brower, has made beach driving a priority since his election in November.

  • Biden and Schumer prepare to ditch Republicans on Covid relief package as GOP offers cut-price proposal

    ‘Yes, I believe that we do [have the votes],’ Senator Bernie Sanders says of party-line Covid relief proposal

  • AdObsev

    Army Dad Snaps Pic Of Woman's Cart, It Goes Viral

    When he saw this on another shopper's grocery cart, he knew he had to take a photo. Soon after it went viral.

  • Lincoln Project co-founder accused of 'exploiting his power' with sexually provocative online messages

    John Weaver, a longtime Republican strategist who helped run presidential campaigns for the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in 2000 and 2008 and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) in 2016, has been accused of online harassment by 21 men, The New York Times reports. In interviews, the men said that over the course of several years Weaver — who is also a co-founder of, but not longer involved with, the Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump group formed by Republican — sent unsolicited and sexually provocative over the internet. The exchanges reportedly did not lead to physical encounters except in one consensual case, and the men did not accuse Weaver of unlawful conduct, the Times notes, but they did describe being "preyed upon by an influential older man in the field in which they wanted to work." Weaver even sent messages to a 14-year-old boy, eventually inviting him to come to Las Vegas with him after he turned 18. One of the men who received messages from Weaver last year when he was a recent college graduate looking for a job in politics said "it just seemed like he was exploiting his power." The Times' provided new, specific details about the situation, but allegations of Weaver's solicitations were first reported earlier this month by The American Conservative. In response to that story, Weaver acknowledged sending the inappropriate messages and apologized. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.How Moscow police's attempts to shut down pro-Navalny protests may have backfiredThe reality of Brexit

  • Hong Kong official says Joint Declaration gave Britain no rights to city post handover

    Hong Kong Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng reiterated on Saturday that Britain had no rights over the city under the joint declaration that laid the blueprint for how the city would be ruled after its 1997 reunification with China. Cheng made the comments in a blog post on the eve of changes to the UK's visa application program that will allow Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.

  • Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders

    Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky, where grievances over coronavirus restrictions and the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation have spurred petitions to oust both the governor and the attorney general. It's a card rarely played in any serious way in the Bluegrass State, though Kentucky has had its share of provocative elected officials. In the two new cases, the effort to impeach was triggered by disagreements over policy or executive decisions at the highest levels of Kentucky government.

  • AdUnpuzzle Finance

    Dog Refuses To Leave Grave, Woman Finds Out Why

    People said this dog was guarding her owner’s grave, until one woman found out why.

  • Blizzard to bury Northeast in feet of snow

    The storm will also cause near-hurricane force wind gusts and major coastal flooding.

  • Does ignoring robocalls make them stop? Here's what we learned from getting 1.5 million calls on 66,000 phone lines

    New research aims to give phone companies tools to help curb robocalls. Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea More than 80% of robocalls come from fake numbers – and answering these calls or not has no effect on how many more you’ll get. Those are two key findings of an 11-month study into unsolicited phone calls that we conducted from February 2019 to January 2020. To better understand how these unwanted callers operate, we monitored every phone call received to over 66,000 phone lines in our telephone security lab, the Robocall Observatory at North Carolina State University. We received 1.48 million unsolicited phone calls over the course of the study. Some of these calls we answered, while others we let ring. Contrary to popular wisdom, we found that answering calls makes no difference in the number of robocalls received by a phone number. The weekly volume of robocalls remained constant throughout the study. As part of our study, we also developed the first method to identify robocalling campaigns responsible for a large number of these annoying, illegal and fraudulent robocalls. The main types of robocalling campaigns were about student loans, health insurance, Google business listings, general financial fraud, and a long-running Social Security scam. Using these techniques, we learned that more than 80% of calls from an average robocalling campaign use fake or short-lived phone numbers to place their unwanted calls. Using these phone numbers, perpetrators deceive their victims and make it much more difficult to identify and prosecute unlawful robocallers. We also saw that some fraudulent robocalling operations impersonated government agencies for many months without detection. They used messages in English and Mandarin and threatened the victims with dire consequences. These messages target vulnerable populations, including immigrants and seniors. Why it matters Providers can identify the true source of a call using a time-consuming, manual process called traceback. Today, there are too many robocalls for traceback to be a practical solution for every call. Our robocalling campaign identification technique is not just a powerful research tool. It can also be used by service providers to identify large-scale robocalling operations. Using our methods, providers need to investigate only a small number of calls for each robocalling campaign. By targeting the source of abusive robocalls, service providers can block or shut down these operations and protect their subscribers from scams and unlawful telemarketing. What still isn’t known Providers are deploying a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN, which may prevent robocallers from spoofing their phone numbers. When deployed, it will simplify traceback for calls, but it won’t work for providers who use older technology. Robocallers also quickly adapt to new situations, so they may find a way around STIR/SHAKEN. No one knows how robocallers interact with their victims and how often they change their strategies. For example, a rising number of robocalls and scammers are now using COVID-19 as a premise to defraud people. What’s next Over the coming years, we will continue our research on robocalls. We will study whether STIR/SHAKEN reduces robocalls. We’re also developing techniques to better identify, understand, and help providers and law enforcement target robocalling operations.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Robocalls are unstoppable – 3 questions answered about why your phone won’t quit ringingRise and fall of the landline: 143 years of telephones becoming more accessible – and smartWhy are there so many suckers? A neuropsychologist explains Sathvik Prasad is a member of the USENIX association.Bradley Reaves receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the Office of Naval Research. This research was supported by in-kind donations from Bandwidth and NomoRobo. Reaves is a member of the Communications Fraud Control Association, ACM, IEEE, and the USENIX association.

  • Russia arrests over 4,700 at protests supporting opposition leader Navalny

    Tens of thousands took to the streets across Russia on Sunday to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up nationwide protests that have shaken the Kremlin. More than 4,700 people were detained by police, according to a monitoring group, and some were beaten.

  • AdYahoo Search

    Online Classes You Should Know About

    Get the best results on Yahoo Search!

  • China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

    China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.

  • Fugitive Tigray leader reportedly speaks out after months

    The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has reportedly made his first public comments in three months, urging the international community to investigate alleged “genocide” and other abuses by forces including those from neighboring Eritrea. It was not immediately possible to verify the audio comments by Debretsion Gebremichael posted late Saturday by Tigray-allied media outlet Dimtsi Weyane.

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • Adsearchlime

    Honda Has Made It Again: The Astonishing New CR-V

    Search For Honda CR-V offers. The affordable price makes this SUV hard to resist.

  • Ireland 'was considering' playing Biden card to force EC to back down

    Ireland might have been planning to pull Joe Biden into the border row, European diplomats speculated on Saturday. Irish officials may have threatened to use their government’s connection to the US president to force an about-turn from the European Commission. The EU’s border threat, which Dublin was not warned about, sparked a tense call between Michael Martin, the Irish taoiseach, and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president. Diplomats in Brussels suggested Dublin could have “picked up the Batphone to Biden” or reminded Mrs Von der Leyen of the president’s attachment to Ireland and the peace process. Mr Biden has Irish roots and has regularly warned the UK against erecting a hard border in Ireland. The commission’s move was greeted with outrage in Dublin as the Irish government had previously persuaded it that no hard border on the island had to be one of the foundations of the final Brexit agreement.

  • Putin's former judo partner says he owns palace which opposition links to Russian leader

    Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a video in which they allege the opulent mansion belonged to the Russian leader. Rotenberg, Putin's former judo sparring partner who sold his stake in gas pipeline construction firm Stroygazmontazh in 2019 for a sum which RBC business daily put at some 75 billion roubles ($990 million), said he bought the palace two years ago.

  • Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns

    Bangladesh's government sent a fourth group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, ignoring calls from human rights groups for a halt to the move. The 1,466 Rohingya who had been living in the sprawling refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar were sent Saturday to Bhasan Char, an island specifically developed to accommodate 100,000 of the 1 million Rohingya who have fled from neighboring Myanmar.

  • AdGundry MD

    Heart Surgeon Boils Weight Loss Down To One Thing

    Celebrated surgeon and author of the New York Times best seller "The Plant Paradox" reveals what many have suspected for a long time.

  • Former QAnon follower apologises to Anderson Cooper for believing he ate babies

    QAnon conspiracies include belief CNN anchor is a ‘robot’

  • Asian Americans warily watch family overseas enjoy 'normal' life

    One woman with family in South Korea said she’s "jealous that they’re in a place where people care about other people and take precautions."

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.How Moscow police's attempts to shut down pro-Navalny protests may have backfiredThe reality of Brexit