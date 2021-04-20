Biden to Vow Cutting U.S. Climate-Warming Emissions in Half

1 / 4

Biden to Vow Cutting U.S. Climate-Warming Emissions in Half

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ari Natter, Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Will Wade
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- White House officials have told supporters they will pledge to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by the end of the decade, according to people familiar with the plans, an almost doubling of the nation’s earlier commitment.

The administration has notified supporters this week that President Joe Biden will declare a goal of halving the nation’s emissions from 2005 levels as he pushes to transform vast sectors of the economy and become a leader in the global fight against climate change, according to two people briefed by administration officials who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

A reduction of 50% by 2030 would represent a near doubling of a climate target for 2025 set by the Obama administration. One of the people said the administration was seeking to avoid laying down a numeric target.

The U.S. may also commit to working to achieve even deeper cuts, one of the people said. That mirrors an approach the Obama administration took in 2015, when it laid out a 26%-28% cut by 2025, but said it would work to achieve the higher, 28% reduction.

The White House declined to comment.

Achieving the reduction on the scale being planned will require sweeping changes for power generation, transportation and manufacturing. The U.S. pledge is part of a global push to keep average global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Biden will outline the target as part of the U.S. return to the Paris climate accord and as he prepares for a summit Thursday and Friday with the leaders of up to 40 nations designed to encourage greater carbon-cutting ambition.

The summit’s objective is to encourage major economies to boost their carbon-cutting commitments so that the 1.5°C goal is within reach. While it may not deliver immediate wins on that front, the gathering could help to galvanize momentum ahead of the United Nations negotiations due to be held in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

The planned U.S. pledge won plaudits from some environmentalists who said deep cuts were necessary given the country’s longstanding role as a top source of carbon dioxide emissions globally.

“We cannot preach temperance from a barstool and not pay our fair share when approximately 40% of all the excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is red, white, and blue,” said Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts. “A 50% reduction by 2030 is technically feasible and well within our reach.”

Markey said he was still pressing the administration to commit to more climate aid for helping developing nations and to lay out an explicit pledge to pare emissions of the particularly potent greenhouse gas methane.

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso called the pledge “drastic and damaging.”

“The last thing the economy needs is higher energy prices and fewer jobs, but that’s exactly what we’re going to get,” said Barrasso, the ranking Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “The president’s scheme will cost working families a fortune in higher energy bills. It will also hurt America’s international competitiveness.”

A 50% emissions reduction would require far-reaching changes across the U.S. economy, going well beyond the power sector, ClearView Energy Partners said in a note for clients.

“At risk of mild exaggeration, if other sectors’ business-as-usual trends persist, then even with steep power-sector cuts, light-duty transportation might need to substantially shift to bicycles to hit” a 50% reduction target, the research group said.

The administration’s target could face criticism from other countries that have set more ambitious targets and are skeptical of the U.S. commitment to battling climate change after President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris accord and relaxed curbs on emissions.

Biden’s pledge is less ambitious than the European Union’s target of reducing its emissions 55% from 1990 levels by 2030. And it falls below a coming U.K goal to achieve a 78% reduction by 2035 from 1990 levels. A 50% cut from 2005 emissions would amount to just a 40% cut for the U.S. when recalibrated to the same 1990 baseline.

(Updates with details and reaction from senator from ninth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury names green financier to climate 'czar' post, disappointing activists

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Monday named climate change financial adviser John Morton to head the department's new "climate hub," disappointing activists who had sought a strong regulator to push financial institutions toward green investments. John Morton, a partner with climate change advisory and investment firm Pollination Group, will work to foster green finance and use tax policy and financial risk assessments to help reduce carbon emissions as climate counselor to Secretary Janet Yellen, the Treasury said.

  • ‘Crypto Dad’ Giancarlo Joins Board of Bitcoin Lender BlockFi

    (Bloomberg) -- Christopher Giancarlo, the former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission who’s known as “Crypto Dad” for his early embrace of digital assets, joined the board of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi.Giancarlo, 61, headed the CFTC when the Chicago Board Options Exchange and CME Group Inc. first offered Bitcoin futures contracts. He gained tens of thousands of followers on Twitter after his February 2018 congressional testimony in which he advocated for a “do no harm” regulatory stance toward blockchain products, the comments that earned him his nickname.“It’s been fascinating to see how the whole ecosystem around crypto is morphing so fast,” Giancarlo said in an interview. There’s a healthy combination of retail and institutional interest in the market for digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, he said. Yet the banks have been slow to embrace the new asset class.“The opportunity for the BlockFis of the world is the traditional lenders haven’t showed up yet, and yet there’s incredible demand” for dollars and other fiat currency to be used to buy crypto, he said. “The future of money and things of value is digital.”Giancarlo joins a range of former regulators and Wall Street executives who have jumped to industry roles, including Ben Lawsky, the former head of the New York State Department of Financial Services who’s on the board of Ripple Labs Inc. Gary Cohn, the former president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., serves on the board of blockchain startup Spring Labs.Read More: Crypto Shadow Banking Explained and Why 12% Yields Are CommonSome of the largest non-bank firms in cryptocurrency, including BitGo, BlockFi, Galaxy Digital and Genesis, are stepping up to meet investor demand for dollars amid a longstanding wariness by banks to lend to individuals or companies associated with Bitcoin and other digital assets. They’re lending to hedge funds that need cash to buy Bitcoin for a trade with minimal risk that has been paying out annualized returns that have recently hit 20% to 40%.BlockFi is a akin to a bank for the virtual-currency realm, paying interest on crypto deposits and making cash loans using those holdings as collateral. It also offers a credit card with Bitcoin rewards, as well as a Bitcoin Trust that gives investors exposure without requiring actual purchases of the digital currency.Giancarlo recalled his time at the CFTC when Cboe and CME Group self-certified the first U.S. Bitcoin futures contracts.“It was not without its controversy,” he said, adding that Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers, placed a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal decrying the move and saying words to the effect of, “Don’t let Bitcoin futures come about or the western world will end.” Even Wall Street’s futures group, the Futures Industry Association, was against the idea, he said.While Cboe dropped its Bitcoin contract, CME Group’s has been a success, and the exchange recently added Ether futures.Giancarlo also serves as senior counsel to law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, is on the advisory board of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and acts as an independent director of the American Financial Exchange. He was recently nominated to the board of Nomura Holdings Inc. and is a co-founder of the Digital Dollar Project.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UiPath raises $1.34 billion in IPO: source

    Automation technology startup UiPath on Tuesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) above its target range to raise $1.34 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. The company on Monday had increased its indicated target range to $52 and $54 per share, up from $43 to $50. Of the shares sold, 9.4 million were by UiPath and about 14.5 million were from existing investors.

  • Target taps Christopher John Rogers for stylish size-inclusive dress collection

    Just in time for spring, Target's latest Designer Dress Collection has a lot of people ready to step out in full bloom. The company announced that it's tapped rising fashion forces Christopher John Rogers, Alexis and Rixo to create over 70 original dresses featuring a rich mix of bright bold patterns and statement silhouettes. With prices starting at $40, shoppers will get to indulge in high fashion designer-style dresses at Target prices.

  • Apple’s Big Crackdown on Digital Ad Tracking Hits Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said its iOS 14.5 software update will roll out next week, introducing changes to ad tracking that will upend digital marketing and roil the business models of Facebook Inc. and other developers.The company made the disclosure as part of the release of new iPad Pros and other products on Tuesday. The controversial change in iOS 14.5 requires users to opt-in to tracking for personalized advertising. Developers expect to lose revenue because most consumers won’t bother to opt in. Apple has said users should decide how their data is used.Read more: Apple’s New Privacy Zeal Is a Threat to Small App DevelopersThe iOS 14.5 update also lets users unlock their iPhones with Face ID while using a mask by leveraging a worn Apple Watch as an added layer of authentication. Other updates included new voices in Siri, a refreshed Podcast app, additional emojis and enhancements to the Maps app.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now, As Disneyland Reopens This Month?

    Disney stock is trying to rebound after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.

  • Markets Are Watching Biden’s Climate Plans, But Not Waiting for Them

    Driven by political uncertainty, investors are missing an opportunity to incorporate climate change into their portfolios.

  • Derek Chauvin verdict - live: Biden ‘relieved’ as trial reaches historic result in George Floyd case

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • The US electric power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions

    Wind turbines near Glenrock, Wyo. AP Photo/Matt Young CC BY-ND Renewable energy’s rapid growth is accelerating a national shift to a carbon-free electric power system. So far 17 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have adopted laws or executive orders setting goals for reaching 100% clean electricity by 2050 or sooner. And 46 U.S. utilities have pledged to go carbon-free. Now the Biden administration and some members of Congress are proposing to decarbonize the power sector by 2035. While this much change in 15 years seems ambitious, our new report, “Halfway to Zero,” looks back at the past 15 and finds that power sector emissions are half of what they were projected to be. We analyzed the “business as usual” projection in the 2005 Annual Energy Outlook published by the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. government’s official agency for data collection and analysis. It projected that annual carbon dioxide emissions from the electric power sector would rise from 2,400 million to 3,000 million metric tons from 2005 to 2020. Instead, they fell to 1,450 million metric tons – 52% below projected levels. In short, the U.S. electricity sector has managed to march halfway to zero in just 15 years. The U.S. is using much more low-carbon and carbon-free electricity today than projected in 2005. Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, CC BY-ND Cleaner fuels and more efficient devices This drop happened thanks to policy, market and technology drivers. Overall demand for electricity in 2020 was almost exactly the same as in 2005, and 24% lower than projected by federal energy forecasters. This was due partly to economic changes, such as lower economic growth from two recessions and slightly lower population growth. The U.S. has also become more energy efficient since 2005, thanks to policies and technology improvements. Many devices that power our lives, such as LED lights, get more performance from a kilowatt-hour of electricity now than they did 15 years ago. Wind and solar power dramatically outperformed expectations, delivering 13 times more generation in 2020 than projected. Emission-free nuclear generation largely held steady. Finally, natural gas generation grew rapidly, driven by the shale gas revolution and low fuel prices. This pushed much of the generation of coal – the most carbon-intensive electricity source – out of the market. These shifts have delivered many benefits. Total electric bills for consumers were 18% lower in 2020 than the Energy Information Administration had previously projected, saving households US$86 billion per year. Reduced sulfur and nitrogen emissions, especially from less coal generation, led to a steep drop in such health impacts as respiratory disease. Premature deaths due to power-sector air pollution fell from 38,000 to 3,100 per year. And declining employment in the coal industry was more than offset by job growth in other areas, notably solar power. The other 50% Many assessments of energy transitions assert that it takes decades for societies to shift fully from one energy source to another. But our study shows that dramatic changes in emissions can happen much more quickly. This doesn’t guarantee that getting to zero will be easy, though. Wind, solar and battery technologies will be central to further decarbonization. Accelerating their deployment will require a laser focus on maintaining reliability, with new transmission lines and changes to power-system planning and operations. It will also call for careful attention to ecological impacts and heightened sensitivity to effects on workers and communities. Fortunately, much of the generation and storage needed to hit a zero-carbon target is already in development. Developers have requested access to the transmission grid for 660 gigawatts of new wind and solar generating capacity and 200 gigawatts of storage. That represents more than half of what could be required. Not all proposed projects will be built, but the scale indicates tremendous commercial interest. Using this much wind and solar raises the question of how to meet the last portion of demand on cloudy or windless days. Many technologies could fill this gap, such as longer-duration storage, hydrogen or synthetic fuels, fossil or biomass generation with carbon capture, advanced nuclear power, and geothermal energy. All require more research. Our study offers two central lessons as the nation moves forward. First, policy and technology are both key to cutting emissions. Second, our ability to predict the future is limited. It will be crucial to adapt as government agencies and power companies gain policy experience, and technologies advance in unexpected ways. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Bentham Paulos, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Dev Millstein, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Joseph Rand, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Ryan Wiser, Biden plans to fight climate change in a way no U.S. president has done beforeThe US needs a macrogrid to move electricity from areas that make it to areas that need it Ryan Wiser receives funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. He is on the Board of the Clean Energy States Alliance.Bentham Paulos is an Affiliate at Berkeley Lab. In this role, he receives funding from the US Department of Energy. He is also on the board of the Clean Energy States Alliance and the City of Berkeley Energy Commission.Dev Millstein receives funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. Joseph Rand receives funding from the U.S. Department of Energy

  • Australia's Orocobre buying Galaxy for $1.4 billion to create world No.5 lithium miner

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian lithium miner Orocobre Ltd is buying smaller domestic peer Galaxy Resources for $1.4 billion to create the world's fifth most valuable producer of the key raw material for electric vehicle batteries. The all-stock deal for A$1.78 billion ($1.38 billion)announced on Monday, which will also establish Australia's most valuable lithium miner with a A$4 billion market capitalisation, comes as demand for the material is booming amid a jump in global sales of electric vehicles. The new entity will have hard rock, brine, and chemicals assets across Australia, Argentina, Canada and Japan, and will be able to accelerate development and sell into global markets.

  • India does not see logic in U.S. putting it on currency watchlist

    India does not see any logic in the United States putting it on a monitoring list of currency manipulators, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. "I don't understand any economic logic," Anup Wadhawan, India's commerce secretary told reporters. The Reserve Bank of India is following a policy that allows currency movements based on market forces, he said.

  • ‘Nobody’ Does It Better as Universal Scores Another PVOD Success

    Universal seems to have found a profitable formula after a year of innovation and improvisation. Also strong: Roadside Attractions' "The Courier."

  • All the wonderful, mundane things I'm going to do after I'm vaccinated

    In just under five weeks, my husband and I will both be at least two weeks beyond our second vaccine shots. And I've started counting down.

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Keith Ellison's strategy in the Derek Chauvin trial paid off

    The Derek Chauvin trial is over, and the verdict is guilty on all charges. The former Minneapolis police officer has been convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd. The video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds while Floyd begged that he could not breathe and then went limp sparked probably the largest protest movement in American history. This is a huge victory for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who orchestrated the prosecution. He made the unusual decision to add the second-degree murder charge, selected the legal team, and worked on the case personally. Prosecuting police officers is notoriously difficult in the United States, because of the wide deference typically granted to law enforcement in trials. Indeed, this is only the second time in Minnesota history that a police officer has been convicted of murder over an on-duty incident, and the first time for a white officer. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison praises those who "raised their voices on May 25, 2020." "They even challenged authority, because they saw [George Floyd's] humanity...They knew it was wrong—and they were right." https://t.co/g7zersvG7I pic.twitter.com/6Sd6vlwAhX — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 20, 2021 Ellison was previously a prominent progressive member of Congress before he resigned to run for the state attorney general position. Since taking office, he has recommended sweeping reforms to address police brutality, and was under a lot of pressure to deliver a fair prosecution of Chauvin. By all accounts Ellison got the job done. Chauvin had his day in court, with experienced legal representation, and a jury of his peers judged him according to the evidence. Speaking after the verdict was announced Tuesday, Ellison said, "[W]e need true justice, that's not just one case, that's a social transformation that means nobody's below the law and nobody's above it." More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts against him in the killing of George Floyd. The jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

  • Fox News host Greg Gutfeld says he was 'glad' about the Derek Chauvin verdict 'even if he might not be guilty of all charges' because 'my neighborhood was looted'

    "No, at least I'm being honest - my neighborhood was looted. I don't ever want to go through that again," Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld said.

  • 'Clean up your mess, Kevin': Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries responds to Maxine Waters censure effort by telling GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to 'sit this one out'

    "Lauren Boebert is a mess. Matt Gaetz is a mess. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mess," Jeffries said. "Clean up your mess, Kevin. Sit this one out."

  • How to manage your coronavirus vaccine side effects - including tips for avoiding painkillers

    Minimize discomfort by moving your arm or taking hot showers. Use cold washcloths or ice instead of Advil.

  • Malaysian opposition urges king to end coronavirus emergency

    Malaysian opposition lawmakers led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad submitted a petition to the country's king on Tuesday seeking an end to a coronavirus emergency so Parliament can resume. The king approved Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's plan for an emergency in early January to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but critics said it was a political ruse to help the embattled leader stay in power amid challenges to his leadership. Muhyiddin's government remains in control and has extraordinary powers to introduce laws without parliamentary approval.