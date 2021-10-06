White House pledges $1B funding for at-home tests

The White House is boosting the supply of COVID-19 rapid at-home tests due to a new $1 billion federal investment. It comes on top of the $2 billion commitment in September. (Oct. 6)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories