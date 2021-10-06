White House pledges $1B funding for at-home tests
The White House is boosting the supply of COVID-19 rapid at-home tests due to a new $1 billion federal investment. It comes on top of the $2 billion commitment in September. (Oct. 6)
Politico first reported in July that ex-White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year when she accused him of cheating on her.
He recorded the comeuppance on his security cameras.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Britney just called them out for not getting her "the hell out" of her conservatorship sooner.
The apparently homeless man's retort is now trending after an anti-vaccine protester asked why homeless people weren't "dead in the streets with COVID."
This 6-2 loss to Boston in the American League Wild Card game will cast a long shadow all winter, and elevate the frustration around this Yankees franchise to a roar.
May Moe Kyi, 23, visited her boyfriend eight times last April and will serve probation.
The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.
Instagram Almost a year after Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was found fatally strangled in bushes near a Houston highway, her husband was found dead from an apparent suicide in Florida as authorities finally moved to arrest him in connection with his wife’s murder.The Houston Police Department said Wednesday that Tom Sharkey, the husband of the 26-year-old Texas influencer, was found fatally shot in the head inside his daughter’s Fort Myers home just before midnight on Tuesday. He was foun
Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur
Red Sox utility man Kik Hernandez gave some advice for the Yankees, who fell in Tuesday's Wild Card game after choosing Boston as an opponent in a potential four-way tie scenario.
Thylane Blondeau walked the Etam Live Show at the 2021 Paris Fashion Week. The model stunned in black lingerie from the designer.
In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."
Barry Washington Jr. and Ian Cranston got into a fight after Washington hit on Cranston's girlfriend outside a nightclub, the district attorney said.
Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed to Howard Stern that he and Jennifer Aniston used the "pillow technique" while filming a sex scene in 2002's The Good Girl.
“We grieve for everyone who has been harmed or impacted by this in any way whatsoever. And we as state, working with the local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is swiftly and effectively prosecuted,” Gov. Abbott said.
The Clueless actress tragically died in 2009 at the age of 32
Trevor Bauer vowed last month not to be a distraction; instead he chose the eve of the Dodgers-Cardinals playoff game to relaunch his sideshow.
Do they teach that in drama school?
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.