White House praises Saudi royals on Yemen truce before expected Biden trip

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Holland
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Mohammed bin Salman
    Saudi crown prince and minister of defense
  • Salman of Saudi Arabia
    King of Saudi Arabia
  • Jamal Khashoggi
    Saudi journalist (1958-2018)

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House took the rare step of recognizing the role played by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in extending a ceasefire in Yemen on Thursday ahead of what is expected to be a trip to Riyadh by President Joe Biden.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that bin Salman and Saudi King Salman deserved credit for their roles in the truce extension in Yemen's war.

"This truce would not be possible without the cooperative diplomacy from across the region. We specifically recognize the leadership of King Salman and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia in helping consolidate the truce," she said.

As recently as Wednesday the White House said Biden still felt bin Salman was a "pariah" for what U.S. intelligence says was his role in the killing and dismembering of a political opponent, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018. Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul tainted the crown prince's image as a reformist. The Saudi government has denied any involvement by him.

Sources familiar with the process say Biden is planning a trip to Saudi Arabia in conjunction with a trip to Europe and Israel in late June.

The visit would be aimed at bolstering relations with Saudi Arabia at a time when Biden is trying to find ways to lower gasoline prices in the United States.

Biden would participate in a Riyadh summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional union whose members are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, sources said.

Jean-Pierre would not confirm the Biden trip is planned but said: "What the president is focused on first and foremost is how his engagements with foreign leaders advance American interests. That's as true with Saudi Arabia as anywhere else."

A senior White House official said Biden was looking for opportunities to meet leaders in the Middle East and he will do so "if he determines that it’s in the interests of the United States ... and that such an engagement can deliver results."

"There’s also no question that - as with many countries where we share interests - we have concerns about its human rights record and past conduct, much of which predated our administration. And we raise those concerns with them, as we do with others," the official said.

The official said "there are also strategic priorities that are important to address, and our contacts and diplomacy have intensified recently and that will continue."

Further enhancing the prospects for a Biden trip was a decision by OPEC + to increase its oil production by 200,000 barrels in July and August, a move welcomed by the White House.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jonathan Landay and Andrew Mills in the Gulf Bureau; Editing by Mary Milliken, Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pledge of more oil heightens odds of Saudi trip for Biden

    The Biden administration praised Saudi Arabia Thursday for its roles securing an OPEC+ pledge to pump more oil and a cease-fire extension in Yemen — warm words that appeared to boost the prospect of President Joe Biden traveling to Saudi Arabia and meeting with the kingdom's once-shunned crown prince. Biden intends to make his first trip as president to the Saudi kingdom later this month, though details have not been finalized, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press. Biden as a presidential candidate in 2019 pledged to make the crown prince "pay the price” for the killing of a U.S.-based journalist.

  • Biden planning Gulf visit, could meet crown prince - sources

    U.S. officials are planning a trip for President Joe Biden to the Middle East later this month to meet Gulf allies, which could put him in the same room with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sources said on Wednesday. No final decisions have been made about the trip, according to sources inside and outside the United States familiar with the planning, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The trip, tentatively being planned after a G7 summit in Germany and a NATO meeting in Spain, would include a visit to Israel, in which Biden would meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the sources said.

  • What happened to Heat’s three-point shooting in playoffs? Erik Spoelstra, Max Strus explain

    Jimmy Butler’s missed three-point shot that would have put the Miami Heat ahead in the final seconds of its season-ending Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday received all the attention. But it was the Heat’s uncharacteristically poor three-point shooting throughout the Eastern Conference finals that proved fatal.

  • Marcus Smart on ankle injury: I’m thankful to let alone play and still be walking

    Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart: "The ankle is a pretty serious injury. I'm thankful to let alone play and still be walking. It hurt, but my mama always told me if you're gonna play, you can't make no excuses." Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA What's the ...

  • Biden praises Saudi Arabia for pledge of more oil, trip later this month appears likely

    The Biden administration praised Saudi Arabia Thursday for its roles securing an OPEC+ pledge to pump more oil and a cease-fire extension in Yemen — warm words that appeared to boost the prospect of President Joe Biden traveling to Saudi Arabia and meeting with the kingdom's once-shunned crown prince.

  • India weighs panel to rule on appeals against social media takedowns

    India is considering whether to set up an appeals panel with the power to reverse the content moderation decisions of social media firms, the information technology ministry said, in what would be the first such move of its kind worldwide. The revelation came in a document seeking comments on plans for changes to IT rules that took effect last year, and aim to regulate social media content, making firms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter more accountable. It set a deadline of 30 days for appeals against decisions by company grievance officers, while the panels themselves get a further 30 days to take up the matter.

  • Apple is moving some iPad production outside China for the first time, report says

    The iPad will be the second major Apple product to be made in Vietnam alongside the AirPods Pro 2, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

  • House Oversight Committee Looking Into Jared Kushner's Relationship With The Saudis

    A $2 billion investment into Kushner's new investment firm has raised red flags.

  • Letters to the Editor: L.A. is banning most gas use in new buildings. Can our electric system handle it?

    We already endure blackouts during peak demand. How will adding all those new electric appliances to replace gas affect the power system?

  • Biden lays groundwork for risky meeting with Saudis

    President Biden and his officials are laying the groundwork for a high-profile meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reversing course on the campaign promise to isolate the powerful Gulf leader. Tensions between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia are at a high over a range of issues, from the Saudi government’s repression of opposition…

  • As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia

    President Joe Biden is leaning towards making a visit to Saudi Arabia — a trip that would likely bring him face-to-face with the Saudi crown prince he once shunned as a killer. The White House is weighing a visit that would also include a meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates) as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, according to a person familiar with White House planning, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet-to-be finalized plans. It comes as overriding U.S. strategic interests in oil and security have pushed the administration to rethink the arms-length stance that Biden pledged to take with the Saudis as a candidate for the White House.

  • Martha Stewart Hosted an Ultra Fancy Yard Sale & This Rare Kitchen Collection Was the 'Envy of the Sale'

    Imagine driving through a rural area in New York state and seeing a sign for a yard sale. Except it’s not just any yard sale — it’s Martha Stewart’s yard sale. This actually happened (although it was by invite-only), and was filmed for the hour-long The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart special, which […]

  • BlackRock and Cadre Partner on Apartment Building in Salt Lake City, UT, Where Housing Prices Are Up Over 50%

    The real estate investment platform Cadre announced yesterday that it has partnered with BlackRock’s (NYSE: BLK) BlackRock Impact Opportunities Fund to acquire The Harvest at Marmalade apartments, a 252-unit multifamily asset in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. The BlackRock Impact Opportunities Fund was launched in 2021 with a target of $1 billion to uncover investment opportunities in under-capitalized companies and communities that are poised for growth. The latest acquisition will bring the to

  • If Republicans Were Serious About Addressing Mental Health, This Is What They'd Do

    These steps aren't a substitute for action on guns, but they could still help a lot of people.

  • Brian Windhorst: I don’t think Zach LaVine wants to leave Chicago

    Daniel Greenberg: "I don't think Zach LaVine wants to leave, that's not my read." - @WindhorstESPN on the Chicago Bulls (Via The Hoop Collective Podcast) Source: Twitter What's the buzz on Twitter? Josh Martin @ LonzoWire Could the Mavericks try to ...

  • Oklahoma lawmakers passed 5 contradictory abortion bans. No one knows which laws will be enforced.

    Oklahoma lawmakers have passed contradictory bills to ban abortion. They don't know which law will prevail if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

  • Evers raises LGBTQ flag over Capitol for Pride Month, but his Republican opponents may not do the same

    Two Republicans running for governor say they don't support flying the rainbow flag over the Capitol. Other Republicans won't say what they would do.

  • EU gives final approval to sanctions targeting Russian oil and Sberbank

    The European Union on Thursday gave its final approval to new sanctions on Russian oil and top bank Sberbank, after much wrangling with Hungary, as punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. EU leaders, used to a plentiful supplies of Russian energy, agreed to an embargo on crude oil imports that will take full effect by end-2022. Hungary and two other landlocked Central European states secured exemptions for the pipeline imports they rely on.

  • Jan. 6 panel lays out inquiries for Jordan, extends subpoena deadline

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot has extended the deadline for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to comply with its subpoena, laying out in a letter its fullest accounting yet of the information it would like to discuss with him. The correspondence to Jordan comes after he wrote a six-page letter…

  • Hungary holds up EU sanctions package over Patriarch Kirill-diplomats

    Hungary was holding up the finalisation of the European Union's sanctions package against Russia on Wednesday, insisting on the removal of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill from the list of sanctioned individuals, three diplomats said. European Union leaders agreed in principle earlier this week on a 6th sanctions package against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and EU government envoys were to turn that political agreement into a legal text on Wednesday so it can enter into force.