White House - live: Biden to meet women’s soccer team for Equal Pay Day after Psaki holds press briefing

Joe Middleton,James Crump and Justin Vallejo
·1 min read
President Joe Biden speaks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House upon returning from Ohio early this week (EPA)
Vice-President Kamala Harris has today said Congress must unite to act in a more “permanent” capacity after a second mass shooting in the space of a week has left the country in mourning.

She told CBS: “I’m not willing to give up on what we must do to appeal to the hearts and minds and the reason of the members of the United States Senate.

“I served in that body, and I believe that it is possible, it has to be possible that people agree that these slaughters have to stop.”

Her comments come after Joe Biden called for ‘common sense steps that will save lives’ after the rampage in Boulder on Monday – that left 10 people dead – that occurred just a week after eight people were shot dead in Atlanta.

The violent attacks have plunged the president into the country’s hotly contested debate on gun control laws, with reform often encountered by significant political pushback.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump’s border policy helped turned migrants into ‘political pawns’, said lawyers who visited unaccompanied migrant children to a facility in Texas.

