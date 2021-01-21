White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds first briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki held her first daily briefing with reporters on Wednesday evening and emphasized the importance of transparency.

Video Transcript

JEN PSAKI: Well, let me first say, Zeke, that I come to this podium having served both in the White House and at the State Department as the spokesperson there. And I traveled the world on trips to promote democracy where I saw the power of the United States, and of course, the power of this podium and the power of truth and the importance of setting an example of engagement and transparency.

So I will just state, because you gave me the opportunity, I have deep respect for the role of a free and independent press in our democracy, and for the role all of you play. As I noted earlier, there will be moments when we disagree, and there will certainly be days where we disagree for extensive parts of the briefing, even, perhaps.

But we have a common goal, which is sharing accurate information with the American people. If the president were standing here with me today, he would say he works for the American people. I work for him, so I also work for the American people. But his objective and his commitment is to bring transparency and truth back to government, to share the truth, even when it's hard to hear, and that's something that I hope to deliver on in this role as well.