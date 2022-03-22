White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID for a second time

WASHINGTON – White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for COVID for the second time.

Psaki said Tuesday she took a COVID test in preparation for travel with President Joe Biden to Brussels and Poland later this week. The test came back positive. Psaki said she will no longer be making the trip.

"Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms," Psaki said in a statement. "In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test."

Biden also took a COVD test Tuesday. His results came back negative, Psaki said.

"I had two socially-distanced meetings with the president yesterday, and the president is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance," she said. "I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency."

Jen Psaki on COVID-19 vaccinations

In October, Psaki canceled plans to travel with Biden to the G-20 summit in Rome after members of her family tested positive for COVID. Though her initial tests were negative, she tested positive three days later. She quarantined and returned to the White House briefing podium after 12 days.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

