White House press secretary Jen Psaki gives emotional goodbye on her last day
After just over a year, White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave an emotional goodbye on her last day. Karine Jean-Pierre will succeed her.
Last week, President Joe Biden announced that Karine Jean-Pierre would become the next White House press secretary, replacing Jen Psaki, who is leaving the role at the end of this week.
"She’s aligned with the President that people should admit who won regardless of preference"
"I need to learn. This will be on my list," Psaki told reporters ahead of her Friday departure from the podium.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday she’ll miss the back-and-forth she has with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during her time at the podium once she departs the Biden administration this week. “I will,” Psaki said when asked if she would miss Doocy during a Christian Science Monitor breakfast. “I will tell you,…
Psaki is stepping down from her role as White House press secretary on Friday. She and Doocy often sparred in the briefing room.
