White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that Biden 'has not spent a moment thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One'

John L. Dorman
Air Force One
Air Force One. w_p_o/Shutterstock.com

  • Jen Psaki said that President Biden has not spent time thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One.

  • Newer VC-25B planes will replace the current VC-25A planes that operate as Air Force One.

  • The current light blue color scheme was designed by John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that President Joe Biden has not spent time thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One.

The color scheme of the VC-25B, which will replace the current VC-25A planes that operate as Air Force One, had been a pet project of former President Donald Trump, who wanted to change the light blue color scheme with a red, white, and blue scheme.

"We are certainly aware of the White House military unit's proposal that has been submitted to them about reconsidering the color scheme of Air Force One," Psaki said during a press briefing. "I can confirm for you here that the President has not spent a moment thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One or anything in the house or any article of anything."

She added: "No one is going to submit a decision memo to him on that particular topic, but certainly we're aware of the proposal, and as there are any updates, we're happy to provide them to you."

Last February, the Air Force asked for $800.9 million for the current fiscal year to remove the old planes for the new VC-25B planes.

The current color scheme was designed by President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

