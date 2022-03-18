White House press secretary Jen Psaki provides update on Biden’s call with China’s leader

Reuters

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday that Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn was wrong to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a "thug" during a meeting with his North Carolina constituents. But Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become House speaker next year if Republicans retake the majority, said he was still backing Cawthorn in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Cawthorn, a 26-year-old hard-line conservative and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, is one of several Republicans who have come under fire since Russia's invasion of Ukraine for comments seen as supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin or attacking Ukraine.