White House press secretary Jen Psaki provides update on Biden’s call with China’s leader
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says China has to "make a decision" after President Biden and China’s leader Xi Jinping spoke.
Couple Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber haven't made many statements since Hailey's recent health scare. But Justin is finally weighing in on his wife's hospitalization.
Xi unyielding on Ukraine, continues to blame conflict on U.S.
Trump campaign ordered to fork over $350,000 for trying to enforce 'unenforceable' NDA
Dr. Alysse Wurcel, an infectious disease specialist at Tufts Medical Center, discusses new research that looks specifically at omicron and the emergence of new variants.
Facebook groups were forced to restrict the number of people seeking to host Ukrainian refugees after the Government’s sponsorship scheme descended into a frenzy on the first day for applications.
Conor McGregor's recent resume hardly makes him worthy of a title shot in any division, but he insists it's happening.
COVID case rates are rising in Europe and Asia. Here's what that means for the United States.
Programs to re-train coal miners and reinvigorate West Virginia’s suffering workforce have been proposed before. Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday many have been a disappointment because there were no jobs. “All that ended up being was basically an extension of unemployment benefits because no jobs came because there's no factories," Manchin said.
The newest iPhone SE might hit the sweet spot for your budget and your tech needs.
Erin Burnett choked back tears as she spoke with Serhiy Perebyinis about the loss of his wife and children, who were killed in Russian shelling.
The comedian's new series Life & Beth debuts on Hulu Friday
Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.
The Federal Reserve finally took the plunge and raised rates. As expected, Fed Chair Jerome Powell led the Federal Open Market Committee to raise its benchmark interest rate target by 25 basis points.
President Joe Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping during a two-hour phone call on Friday that there would be consequences for Beijing if it provided “mate
South Carolina has dismissed two men’s coaches since Staley was hired in 2008.
The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday that Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn was wrong to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a "thug" during a meeting with his North Carolina constituents. But Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become House speaker next year if Republicans retake the majority, said he was still backing Cawthorn in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Cawthorn, a 26-year-old hard-line conservative and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, is one of several Republicans who have come under fire since Russia's invasion of Ukraine for comments seen as supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin or attacking Ukraine.
Police handout / courtesy Anna KnutsonFor nearly 15 years, Anita Knutson’s family anxiously waited for North Dakota authorities to identify a suspect in the brutal murder of the 18-year-old Minot State University student inside her off-campus apartment.That day finally arrived this week with the arrest of 34-year-old Nichole Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate and had previously told police she was out of town at her parents’ house at the time of the June 2007 murder. In a probable-cause affidavit
Tokyo school officials announced they are dropping controversial dress code policies for high school students, including those regulating hairstyles and underwear color and patterns. Around 200 schools run by the Tokyo metropolitan government will implement five changes to the rules at the start of the new academic year beginning on April 1, according to a Mainichi Shimbun report. The new changes will scrap long-held rules that prevented high school students from changing their hair color or wearing a “two-block,” a hairstyle that is long on top and short at the back and sides.
Putin's war on Ukraine has snapped GOP hawks to attention, prompting them to drop Trump's isolationist attitude and reengage on the world stage.
STORY: That's according to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board at a news conference on Thursday about the crash in Andrews County, which had left two other golf team members in a critical condition. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said it appeared "that the left front tire which was a spare tire had failed, which resulted in the vehicle pulling hard to the left and crossing into the opposing lane.""It was very clearly a high speed head-on collision between two heavy vehicles," he added.The teenager was driving a three-quarter-ton pickup when it struck the passenger van, which was towing an eight-foot cargo trailer and carrying the coach and eight male and female team members of the University of Southwest College golf team.