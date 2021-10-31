White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. AP/Andrew Harnik

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Psaki said she has been quarantined since Wednesday, after members of her family tested positive.

She last saw Biden Tuesday, when they sat outside, more than 6 feet apart, and wore masks, she said.

Psaki said in a statement she decided not to travel with President Joe Biden on Wednesday after multiple members of her family tested positive for COVID-19. She said she has been quarantining since then and tested negative every day from Wednesday to Saturday before testing positive on Sunday.

Psaki last saw Biden Tuesday, when they sat outside, more than six feet apart and wore masks, according to her statement. She also said she hasn't been in close contact with any senior White House staff since Wednesday.

Psaki, who is vaccinated, said she has mild symptoms and has been working from home.

