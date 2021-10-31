  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19

Kelsey Vlamis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
jen psaki
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. AP/Andrew Harnik

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

  • Psaki said she has been quarantined since Wednesday, after members of her family tested positive.

  • She last saw Biden Tuesday, when they sat outside, more than 6 feet apart, and wore masks, she said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Psaki said in a statement she decided not to travel with President Joe Biden on Wednesday after multiple members of her family tested positive for COVID-19. She said she has been quarantining since then and tested negative every day from Wednesday to Saturday before testing positive on Sunday.

Psaki last saw Biden Tuesday, when they sat outside, more than six feet apart and wore masks, according to her statement. She also said she hasn't been in close contact with any senior White House staff since Wednesday.

Psaki, who is vaccinated, said she has mild symptoms and has been working from home.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Psaki tests positive for COVID-19, last saw Biden on Tuesday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms, she said in a statement. Psaki, 42, said she is vaccinated and last saw President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when they sat outside more than 6 feet (1.8 m) apart and wore masks. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, said a person familiar with the matter.

  • Press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid

    Psaki said she and President Joe Biden were outdoors and masked when they last saw each other on Tuesday, five days before she got the positive result following multiple negative tests.

  • Jen Psaki, White House press secretary to Joe Biden, tests positive for Covid

    Psaki, who did not travel with the president to Europe, says her last contact with Biden was on Tuesday Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, said on Sunday she had tested positive for Covid-19. Psaki, 42, did not travel with Biden to Rome, for the G20 summit, from where the president was due to travel on to Glasgow for the Cop26 climate talks. In a statement, Psaki said she stayed i

  • White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.

  • Moroccans rally against Covid health pass

    Hundreds of people demonstrated Sunday across Morocco to protest against a government-imposed coronavirus health pass, AFP reporters and local media reported.

  • Two women vie to become the first female lieutenant governor in Virginia history

    The election of Democrat Hala Ayala or Republican Winsome Sears as Virginia's lieutenant governor would represent a huge milestone in state politics.

  • CDC says unvaccinated young foreign travelers do not need to quarantine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday that unvaccinated foreign nationals under the age of 18 traveling to the United States by air do not have to self-quarantine upon arrival. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Saturday signed a revised order c https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise/pdf/Vax-Order-10-30-21-p.pdflarifying that foreign national children who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to isolate for seven days upon arrival in the United States. A CDC order issued on Monday had raised alarm among some foreign travelers that their children would need to quarantine for that long after arriving.

  • Fox News Host Neil Cavuto Tells Viewers 'Stop the Suffering' and Get Vaccinated

    Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto encouraged viewers to put their politics aside and get vaccinated to stop the spread of Covid and protect immunocompromised people.

  • Biden says it's "disappointing" Russia and China "basically didn't show up" with commitments

    At the close of the G20 summit in Rome, President Biden said it is "disappointing" that G-20 members Russia and China "basically didn't show up" with commitments to address the scourge of climate change ahead of the U.N. climate conference. Mr. Biden heads to Glasgow now for the climate summit. Watch Mr. Biden's press conference.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    'Rust' assistant director says he did not properly inspect the gun given to Alec Baldwin. And American Airlines blamed hundreds of canceled flights on the weather. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • International opposition mounts over proposed U.S. EV tax credit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The European Union, Germany, Canada, Japan, Mexico, France, South Korea, Italy and other countries wrote U.S. lawmakers saying a proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credit violates international trade rules, according to a joint letter made public Saturday. A group of 25 ambassadors to Washington wrote U.S. lawmakers and the Biden administration late Friday saying "limiting eligibility for the credit to vehicles based on their U.S. domestic assembly and local content is inconsistent with U.S. commitments made under WTO multilateral agreements." The U.S. Congress is considering a new $12,500 tax credit that would include $4,500 for union-made U.S. electric vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries.

  • China's COVID-19 outbreak developing rapidly, health official says

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is developing rapidly, a health official said, as the authorities demanded high vigilance at ports of entry amid growing infections in a northeastern border city caused by the virus arriving from abroad. Some 377 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms were reported from Oct. 17-29, National Health Commission (NHC) data showed. China has tackled a series of outbreaks this year since it largely contained a national spread in early 2020.

  • 90% of Americans Say They Have Frugal Habits. Here Are Some Worth Adopting

    What does it take to be frugal? Here are some habits that could easily help you spend less and save more.

  • Cuomo lawyer asks sheriff to save investigation records

    A lawyer for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’ wants the sheriff who charged the Democrat with groping a woman to preserve records of any communications his office had with the alleged victim, journalists or other investigators. A city court in Albany this week issued a summons charging Cuomo with forcible touching after a criminal complaint was filed by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. Cuomo has claimed that the charge was based on flimsy evidence and was politically motivated.

  • AP Top 25: Michigan St up to 5; Wake in top 10 for 1st time

    Michigan State moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wake Forest became a top-10 team on Sunday for the first time in school history. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fourth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Star running back Kenneth Walker and the Spartans jumped three spots by beating Michigan in the weekend's biggest game.

  • Lizzo dresses as Baby Yoda for Halloween and we're honestly freaking out

    “Feel the force!”

  • East Coast faces severe flooding threat

    Flood alerts are posted along the East Coast as strong winds, heavy rain and high tides pummel the region. CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the latest forecast.

  • 10 terrifying South Korean horror films that you'll want to watch with the lights on

    Longtime Asian horror fans know that films under the South Korean subgenre (K-horror) are not for the faint of heart. K-horror has a distinct approach that targets the human psyche and aims to leave a lasting impression long after the credits roll. For everyone just discovering South Korean cinema, we’ve created a shortlist of essential K-horror movies that can more than fulfill your appetite to be spooked this Halloween.

  • World leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax

    President Biden joined other leaders of the world's largest economies in Rome. Together, they endorsed a 15% global minimum corporate tax designed to prevent companies from moving abroad in search of the lowest rate. Nancy Cordes reports from Rome.

  • WRTV News at 11 | October 30, 2021

    WRTV News at 11 | October 30, 2021