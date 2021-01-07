White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany condemns Capitol riots and says administration will ensure an 'orderly transition of power'

Grace Panetta
Kayleigh McEnany
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP

  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday that the Trump administration is committed to "an orderly transition of power" and criticized the president's supporters who laid siege to the Capitol the day before.

  • "The violence we saw yesterday at our nation's Capitol was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it — the president and this administration — in the strongest possible terms," McEnany said. 

  • "Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power," she added. "Now it is time for America to unite, to come together, to reject the violence we have seen."

  • President Donald Trump has notably not conceded his election loss. He fanned the flames of unrest on Wednesday by baselessly insisting that the election was stolen from him and saying, "We love you" to rioters in a video message.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

In a brief statement on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany decried Wednesday's insurrection by Trump supporters on Capitol Hill and committed to "an orderly transition of power" between administrations.

"Let me be clear: The violence we saw yesterday at our nation's Capitol was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it - the president and this administration - in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable, and those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said McEnany before leaving the press briefing room without taking questions from reporters.

A massive group of rioters assembled on Wednesday to try and block Congress from counting slates of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College votes. They breached the Capitol, forced both chambers of Congress to go into recess and lawmakers to evacuate, and caused numerous injuries and widespread property damage. 

Four people died amid the day's ruckus. One woman was shot in an altercation with police, while three died of medical emergencies. 

"What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters violating the first amendment rights of those who came to peacefully have their voices heard in our nation's capitol. Those who violently besieged our capitol are the opposite of what this administration stands for," McEnany said. 

Read more: SCOOP: Pence opposes 25th Amendment efforts to remove Trump following Capitol riot, VP advisors tell Insider

She added: "Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power. Now it is time for America to unite, to come together, to reject the violence we have seen. We are one American people under God." 

McEnany's brief appearance - during which she read the statement "on behalf of the White House," not the president - was the administration's first public statement on the Capitol riot after Trump put out a video telling his supporters "we love you, you're very special." The video was later removed entirely from Twitter and Facebook.

Notably, McEnany said that White House staff are pursuing an orderly transition despite the fact that Trump, with less than two weeks in office, has not yet conceded the election. In fact, he insisted even in Wednesday's video that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen - an allegation that prompted rioters to descend on the Capitol soon thereafter. 

