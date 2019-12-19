White House press secretary says impeachment isn't something Trump 'necessarily wants on his resume'

Believe it or not, becoming the third president in American history to be impeached isn't "necessarily" something President Trump wanted to happen, according to the White House.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday the day after the House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"The president has said many times that this isn't something he necessarily wants on his resume," Grisham said when asked if Trump is concerned about impeachment leaving an indelible mark on his record.

Grisham went on to slam the "very partisan impeachment," however, contending that "history's just not going to look kindly" on Democrats.

The White House press secretary in her GMA appearance was also asked about Trump at a Wednesday rally attacking Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) by suggesting her husband, the late Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), is in hell.

"I think that, as we all know, the president is a counterpuncher," she said. "It was a very, very supportive and wild crowd, and he was just riffing on some of the things that had been happening the past few days." Dingell herself appeared on CNN on Thursday morning and said, "We should take a lesson from this and all respect each other, period."









FULL INTERVIEW: @GStephanopoulos talks to @PressSec about the historic House vote to impeach Pres. Trump and the upcoming Senate trial. https://t.co/CfLoojSD8d pic.twitter.com/TWQx4uIIXP — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 19, 2019

