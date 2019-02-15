White House Press Secretary says she was interviewed by investigators working for Robert Mueller

WASHINGTON – White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed on Friday that she has been interviewed by investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“The President urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel,” Sanders said in a statement. “I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them.”

Sanders wouldn't discuss the topic or the timing of the interview.

Investigators working for Mueller have interviewed a series of people linked to Trump in recent months, including former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

