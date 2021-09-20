White House pressed on treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border

At the White House briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki received several questions about reports that some say appear to show Customs and Border Patrol agents using whips on Haitian migrants as they cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

