White House proposes scaling back US financial aid for Ukraine to $825 million per month

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden

The United States wants to reduce the amount of aid to Ukraine from $1.1 billion to $825 million per month, reads a request made by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to the U.S. Congress for emergency funding to help Ukraine, the White House reported on Oct. 20.

Read also: Ukraine’s security chief Danilov praises US’ unified aid package for Ukraine, Israel

The request made by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to the U.S. Congress for emergency funding to help Ukraine includes a cut in direct budget support.

The request states that the budget support will be provided through the World Bank as reimbursement of authorized and verified expenditures to the Government of Ukraine in accordance with the current system of conditions developed by the U.S. Government.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Read also: Ukraine’s finance minister sounds alarm on country’s aid situation

The White House noted that this funding request is based on the International Monetary Fund's latest estimate of Ukraine's 2024 financing gap and U.S. assumptions about robust cost-sharing between the European Union, Japan, and other donors.



We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine