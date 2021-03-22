White House yanks Interior nominee after Murkowski opposition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Lefebvre
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The White House has withdrawn its nomination of Elizabeth Klein to become the Interior Department’s deputy secretary, as the Biden administration faced push back from Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, sources familiar with the situation said Monday.

Details: Klein is a former Obama administration official and deputy director of the State Energy and Environmental Impact Center at the New York University School of Law who focused on renewable energy and climate change issues. The Biden administration pulled her nomination after hearing of opposition coming from Murkowski, a moderate Republican whose vote is crucial to Biden’s legislative agenda and who has sought to expand the oil and gas industry in her state, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

The White House and a spokesperson for the Department of Interior did not immediately respond to questions. A spokesperson for Murkowski did not reply to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that would have considered Klein’s nomination, did not immediately answer questions.

Tommy Beaudreau, a former Interior official under the Obama administration and Alaskan native, is being vetted for a possible nomination as deputy secretary, said two people familiar with the matter. Murkowski floated Beaudreau’s name as a possible replacement for Klein, the people said.

Beaudreau is currently a lawyer at law firm Latham & Watkins' environment, land & resources department, and global co-chair of the firm's project siting & approvals practice. Beaudreau did not reply to a voice message.

Context: Murkowski earlier in March said she struggled in deciding to cast her vote to clear from committee Biden’s nomination of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, citing concerns that the administration would hobble oil and gas production on public land. Klein, a progressive on energy matters, was considered a step too far to serve as second in charge at Interior with Haaland, who had faced heat from Republicans on her past comments criticizing the oil and gas sector, one of the sources said.

Klein wouldn’t be the first setback for the Biden administration’s raft of nominations. The White House recalled its nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget earlier this month after Republicans complained about her posts on social media.

What’s Next: The Biden administration will have to vet a new candidate to propose for Interior’s deputy secretary position.

Recommended Stories

  • Eric Greitens announces run for Roy Blunt's Senate seat

    Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), who resigned in 2018 amid several scandals the culminated in criminal charges, announced Monday on Fox News that he is running for Roy Blunt's open Senate seat in Missouri. Why it matters: Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 after facing a felony charge for illegally obtaining a fundraising list and accusations of sexual assault. The felony charge was later dropped. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "I was honored to serve the people of Missouri as their governor. ... And I think that now, the people of Missouri need a fighter in the United States Senate, they need somebody who's gonna go as I will, as I'm committed to do, to defending President Trump's America First policies and also to protecting the people of Missouri from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer's radical leftist agenda," he said on Fox.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Senate sergeant-at-arms leadership team is all women for first time ever

    Lt. Gen. Karen Gibson. Photo: ODNISenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's new leadership team for the Senate sergeant-at-arms — the Senate's chief law enforcement officer — starts today. Why it matters: This marks the first time, since the SAA office was created in 1789, that the leadership team has been all women.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Lt. Gen Karen Gibson (ret.), sergeant-at-arms: Her 33-year active-duty career culminated as deputy director of national intelligence for national security partnerships.Kelly Fado, deputy sergeant-at-arms, has spent over 25 years in the Senate, including as operations director for former Democratic Leader Tom Daschle. Jennifer Hemingway, chief of staff, became acting sergeant-at-arms on Jan. 7.Flashback: The previous sergeant-at-arms, Michael Stenger, resigned in the wake of the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol. Go deeper: Full bios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Five 'bracket busters' to watch at WGC-Dell Match Play Championship

    Here are five bracket busters to keep an eye on at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

  • Letters to the Editor: It really matters who is doing the police work after a hate crime

    Comments by a sheriff's captain after the Atlanta mass shooting reinforce the point that police regard some victims as less worthy of protection, and some suspects as worthy of extra sympathy.

  • Republican National Committee Mocked for ‘Devestating’ Typo in Tweet About Education

    The Republican National Committee is being ridiculed for a now-deleted tweet about the importance of in-person schooling that misspells a word one might find on an elementary-school spelling test. “Keeping schools closed has DEVESTATING effects on the mental health, social and economic situation, and academic achievement of America’s children,” says the now-deleted tweet from the @GOP account, which targets the coronavirus-era move from in-person schooling to online classes. “The science is in — schools can safely reopen!” Online observers immediately took the GOP to task, pointing out the irony of misspelling a word in a tweet about the “academic achievement of America’s children.” Also Read: GOP Rep Crenshaw Schooled by MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan on Immigration Numbers (Video) “Tweeting without spell check can be devestating,” news legend Dan Rather quipped. Another user wrote, “You know what’s really DEVESTATING (sic)? The unbelievable ignorance of today’s GOP! Not one of those fools voted for the American Rescue Plan which INCLUDED help for schools. NOT ONE! If schools can safely reopen, it’s despite the GOP.” The tweet no longer appears on the GOP account, but lives on through screenshots. The account has, in recent days, retweeted calls to reopen schools from other prominent conservatives. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has also tweeted praise for the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance on reopening schools. A representative for the RNC did not immediately return a request for comment on the tweet or its deletion. var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"'Allen v. Farrow' Should Woody Allen Face Consequences","video":"739013","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story Republican National Committee Mocked for ‘Devestating’ Typo in Tweet About Education At TheWrap

  • Biden Climate Chief to Meet Oil Leaders Wary of Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas industry leaders are set to meet with White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy Monday afternoon, as the Biden administration prepares to crack down on greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.The meeting, which will take place virtually and include lobbyists and leaders of industry trade groups, was described by two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the session is not public. A White House spokesman did not immediately comment on the planned discussion.McCarthy, President Joe Biden’s top domestic climate policy chief, met earlier with utilities and automakers that also stand to be affected by the administration’s plans for throttling greenhouse gases and promoting emission-free energy. The Biden administration is preparing to unveil a new emission-reduction goal next month as part of the U.S. return to the Paris climate agreement.Oil industry heads have been pressing for discussions with administration officials following Biden’s Jan. 27 declaration of a pause in the sale of new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters. Industry officials have cast the sector as a willing partner in efforts to fight climate change, while arguing that continued oil and gas development is essential for a thriving U.S. economy and national security.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Madison Cawthorn misses the point. Getting the vaccine protects those around us.

    Congressman Madison Cawthorn should worry less about getting COVID and more about spreading it. (Letters to the Editor)

  • ‘Next phase’ of criminal probe into Trump finances: Finding witnesses

    Investigators in a criminal probe of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real-estate business are combing through millions of pages of newly acquired records with an eye toward identifying witnesses who can bring the documents to life for a jury, say two people familiar with the probe. But a growing universe of people, institutions and agencies are being scrutinized by Vance’s prosecutors as potential witnesses in the case. Prosecutors are looking to gather information and testimony from bankers, bookkeepers, real-estate consultants and others close to the Trump Organization who could provide insights on its dealings, according to interviews and court filings.

  • White House climate czar and Big Oil meet, talk cooperation after meeting

    Representatives from the oil and gas industry and national climate adviser Gina McCarthy struck a cooperative tone following a meeting on Monday where the two sides discussed how companies can align with the Biden administration's ambitious climate goals. Industry and White House officials after the meeting would not divulge details. Four sources familiar with the meeting on Zoom said it focused on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from oil and gas production and on the industry's role in the administration's plans to decarbonize the U.S. economy.

  • ‘Q: Into the Storm’ Review: HBO Gives Conspiracy Theorists a Puff Piece

    Cullen Hoback's search to uncover the forces behind QAnon goes easy on the conspiracy theory's unrepentant promoters and could ultimately do more harm than good.

  • What Real Estate Agents and Brokers Wish You Knew Before You Start House Hunting

    From the importance of familiarizing yourself with the neighborhood to unexpected closing costs and more, experts share their insight for first-time buyers.

  • Judge rules front page Mail on Sunday apology can be smaller than Duchess of Sussex demanded

    The Duchess of Sussex’s bid to have a front page statement about her legal victory against the Mail on Sunday published in the same size font as the original story has been rejected after the newspaper argued it would be a "vastly disproportionate interference" with its right to freedom of expression. Lord Justice Warby, sitting at the High Court, said the agreed statement was five times longer than the headline used when the newspaper first published extracts of a letter Meghan sent to her father, making the two “not really comparable.” He also rejected the Duchess’s bid for the same notice to be published on MailOnline for six months, ruling instead that it should be on the home page for 24 hours and a news page for six days following. He said her demand for it to be published in a “prominent position” was not suitably precise or necessary. The judge also rejected the Duchess’s argument that there should be “no further delay” in the publication after she claimed she had been forced to wait long enough and should have certainty. He noted that it was not “red-hot news of a perishable kind” and granted a “stay” of the order, pending an appeal. Lord Justice Warby (pitcured below) made an unprecedented order last month for the Mail on Sunday to publish a front page statement declaring that it had “infringed her copyright” by publishing parts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

  • Bryson DeChambeau becomes first golfer to release NFT trading cards

    Bryson DeChambeau is the first golfer to release NFT, non-fungible token, trading cards.

  • A Complete List of All the Past Bachelorettes, Ranked

    After Tayshia Adams replaced Clare Crawley as the lead of The...

  • Hugs, at last: Nursing homes easing rules on visitors

    Nursing home residents and staff in California sang “Over the Rainbow” as they resumed group activities and allowed visitors back in. Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other kinds of elderly residences battered by COVID-19 are easing restrictions and opening their doors for the first time since the start of the pandemic, leading to joyous reunions around the country after a painful year of isolation, Zoom calls and greetings through windows. The vaccination drive, improved conditions inside nursing homes, and relaxed federal guidelines have paved the way for the reunions.

  • Steven Spielberg Taps Seth Rogen For Major Role In Next Film Loosely Based On Director’s Childhood; Will Play Favorite Uncle

    EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg’s next feature film is picking up steam, as he has found the next A-lister to join the ensemble of the film which is loosely based on the director’s childhood growing up in Arizona. Sources tell Deadline that Seth Rogen is set to play the favorite uncle of young Spielberg in the untitled […]

  • Sidney Powell Says ‘No Reasonable Person’ Should Have Believed Her Dominion Falsehoods

    Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, is moving to dismiss the massive defamation lawsuit against her by Dominion Voting Systems. In her move to dismissal filed on Monday, Powell is trying to argue that “no reasonable person would conclude” that her false statements about Dominion, which alleged the company was engaging in widespread voter fraud, “were truly statements of fact.” Dominion is suing Powell for $1.3 billion for defamation, arguing her frequent statements that accused Dominion of rigging the election in favor of Joe Biden “caused unprecedented harm.” Among Powell’s many false statements was an accusation that Dominion had ties to Venezuela and its former leader Huge Chavez, who died in 2013. Also Read: Meghan McCain Apologizes for Past Anti-Asian Comments After John Oliver Called Her Out Powell is also part of a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from fellow voting machine maker Smartmatic. That lawsuit named Fox News, some of its on-air stars as well as former Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani as the other defendants. Right-wing personalities repeatedly made baseless claims against Dominion and Smartmatic that falsely suggested that the company’s technology and voting machines were manipulated to produce inaccurate counts and rig the election against Trump, who was defeated by now-President Joe Biden last November. Dominion also sued MyPillow CEO and founder of Mike Lindell for defamation, seeking over $1.3 billion in damages. Read original story Sidney Powell Says ‘No Reasonable Person’ Should Have Believed Her Dominion Falsehoods At TheWrap

  • Donald Trump on border crisis: Democrats are bringing violence from other countries, destroying the United States

    Former President Donald Trump discusses the crisis at the border.

  • More Third Stimulus Check Payments Coming This Week

    The IRS is issuing the next batch of third-round stimulus payments, with direct deposit payments available by the middle of this week.

  • Fla. Lawmaker Says Trump’s Club Is Being ‘Cavalier and Careless’ About COVID After Outbreak Among Staff

    "As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and à la carte Dining Room," read a recent Mar-a-Lago employee email