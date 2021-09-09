White House pulls Biden nominee Chipman to lead ATF firearms agency

FILE PHOTO: David Chipman, retired ATF Special Agent, testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Protecting America from Assault Weapons" at the Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jarrett Renshaw, Jeff Mason and Sarah N. Lynch
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jarrett Renshaw, Jeff Mason and Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has withdrawn President Joe Biden's nomination of gun control advocate David Chipman to head the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to three people with knowledge of the decision.

Chipman had faced strong Republican opposition in the Senate, undermining his chances of winning confirmation in a chamber only narrowly controlled by Biden's fellow Democrats. Republicans generally oppose gun control measures.

Biden has called U.S. gun violence a "national embarrassment" https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-faces-increased-pressure-act-guns-after-indianapolis-shooting-2021-04-16 but Congress has failed to pass new firearms measures favored by many Americans https://www.reuters.com/article/us-florida-shooting-anniversary-poll-idUSKCN1PX11I.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the nomination's withdrawal. Chipman now is expected to be offered a different position in the administration, though it is unclear what role it would be and whether or not he would accept it, one of the sources said.

The nomination had inflamed Republicans and pro-gun groups such as the National Rifle Association because of Chipman's work with a prominent gun control advocacy group.

Senator Angus King of Maine, an independent who generally votes with the Democrats but was a holdout on Chipman, was a key factor in the decision to withdraw the nomination, according to two sources.

The White House declined to comment on the matter.

Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, wrote on Twitter he was glad to hear reports of the withdrawal, calling the nomination of Chipman "absurd." Chipman currently serves as a policy adviser for Giffords, a group founded by former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, after a gunman shot her in 2011.

"This is a win for the Second Amendment and law-abiding American citizens," said McConnell, referring to the constitutional amendment that guarantees the right to bear arms.

Kris Brown, president of Brady, a group advocating for stricter gun regulation, called Chipman "exceptionally qualified" to lead the agency, where he had previously worked for nearly 25 years.

"It is extremely disappointing that a majority of the U.S. Senate has listened to the gun lobby rather than the majority of voters who want gun violence prevention," Brown said.

Chipman's nomination has been an uphill battle, with the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in June splitting along party lines https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-senate-panel-vote-gun-control-advocate-lead-firearms-enforcement-agency-2021-06-24 when it voted to advance his nomination. That meant Democrats would have had to jump through procedural hurdles to get Chipman confirmed. Republicans in particular opposed his support for banning military-style assault weapons.

The job of ATF director is so politically fraught that the Senate has confirmed only one nominee to the post in the past 15 years. The rest of the ATF's leaders have served in an acting capacity, making it harder to put their stamp on lasting and meaningful policy.

Chipman faced opposition not only from the NRA, but also from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a group that has historically not been as deeply involved in lobbying against ATF nominees.

During his confirmation process, Chipman was forced to confront a social media disinformation campaign falsely claiming he was involved in the deadly 1993 stand-off with the Branch Davidian cult in Waco, Texas.

The ATF is positioned to play a vital role in Biden's pledge to crack down on rising U.S. violent crime and shootings. Attorney General Merrick Garland has pledged that the ATF will crack down on gun dealers who fail to conduct background checks, do not assist law enforcement with tracing guns used in crimes, falsify records or sell guns to people prohibited from owning them.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Jeff Mason and Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP source: White House planning to withdraw ATF nomination

    The White House will withdraw the nomination of a gun-control advocate to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after David Chipman ran into bipartisan opposition in the Senate, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday. Chipman is a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords.

  • White House To Withdraw David Chipman's Nomination To Lead ATF

    Fierce opposition from gun groups and a handful of Democratic holdouts had stalled the gun control advocate's nomination in the Senate.

  • Law enforcement partnership targets ‘dirty guns’

    Hinds County Sheriff’s Office looks to team up to crack down on guns used in violent crimes

  • White House to withdraw ATF nominee Chipman after Senate support falls short

    David Chipman was voted out of committee in a tie vote on June 24, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not brought him up on the Senate floor.

  • President Biden Touches Down In New Jersey

    President Joe Biden arrives in the Tri-State to survey the destruction from Ida.

  • Atty. Gen. Keith Ellison: His Muslim faith was attacked in his run for Congress after 9/11

    For Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress and now Minnesota's attorney general, the aftermath of Sept. 11 was not all feel-good flag waving and national unity. The attacks also set off a wave of Islamophobia that he believes affects politics and law enforcement to this day.

  • Supreme Court halts execution of John Ramirez, Texas inmate seeking pastor's touch, prayer

    John Ramirez told the Supreme Court that a Texas policy prohibiting his pastor from placing his hands on him during his execution violated his rights.

  • A deputy mayor in New York faces charges after federal authorities found him with dozens of unregistered guns and bogus FBI badges

    Brian Downey was charged with possession of unregistered firearms and forged federal badges after authorities executed a search warrant on his home.

  • Top Republican senator in talks with Democrats on anti-Big Tech antitrust bill

    Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, one of the top Republicans focused on holding Big Tech companies accountable, is working with Democrats on an antitrust bill that would significantly boost supporters of bipartisan antitrust legislation in Congress.

  • 'Cyber grave robbers' arrested in connection to stolen identity of Surfside condo victims

    Three people were arrested in South Florida on accusations of identity theft related to the victims of the Surfside condo collapse earlier this year, a head prosecutor said Wednesday.

  • South Carolina abortion law challenge backed by 20 states

    Twenty Democratic attorneys general have voiced their support for a lawsuit challenging South Carolina's new abortion law, arguing that the restrictive measure could harm their states by taxing resources if women cross borders to seek care. “The effects of the law are not confined to limits on particular procedures in a single state: history shows that people will cross state lines to receive proper care,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, on behalf of the prosecutors, wrote in an amicus brief filed Wednesday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “As a result, South Carolina’s restrictive abortion laws will cause many of its citizens to seek abortion care in Amici States — potentially straining their healthcare systems.”

  • U.S. decision on Minnesota copper mine awaits Interior Dept opinion

    (Reuters) -U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday he is waiting for a legal opinion before deciding whether to approve Minnesota's Twin Metals copper mining project, which labor unions support but environmentalists strongly oppose. The U.S. Forest Service, part of the Agriculture Department, controls the surface land at the site. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, part of the Interior Department, controls the underground copper deposit and must approve plans to extract minerals.

  • Biden to require all federal workers to be vaccinated -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden plans to require all federal employees and government contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. In July, Biden said federal workers had to get vaccinated or face regular COVID-19 testing and such other safety rules as mandatory face masks at workplaces and restrictions on official travel. Biden will sign an executive order on Thursday that will cover millions of federal workers and contractors that do business with the federal government, the source said.

  • Fast hiring: UPS to hire 100,000, many in 30 minutes or less

    Besides packages, UPS is promising to deliver something else fast: job offers. The package delivery company said Thursday that it plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the busy holiday shipping season, many of whom will get job offers within 30 minutes of applying. Competition for hourly workers is fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses and even lowering their requirements, such as hiring those without a high school diploma.

  • NYC is using Biden's stimulus to support taxi drivers, the homeless, and give artists $5,000 checks

    NYC detailed extensive plans for using the $5.9 billion it got from Biden's American Rescue Plan. Meanwhile, other stimulus funds are stalled.

  • Board member who called BLM activists “true racists” leaves major apparel company

    One of the world's biggest apparel companies said a board member, Veronica Wu, stepped down on Tuesday, days after emails obtained by Axios showed Wu dismissed racism in America and said Black Lives Matter activists were the "true racists."What they're saying: VF Corp. — which owns iconic brands like The North Face, Timberland and Supreme — said Wu's decision to resign "was not the result of any disagreement with VF on any matter relating to VF’s operations, policies or practices."Stay on top of

  • 'The Mountain' says he lost 120 pounds by eating 5 high-protein meals a day. Here's what he dishes up.

    Hafthor Björnsson, once the World's Strongest Man who also starred in Game of Thrones, told Insider also enjoys a weekly cheat meal to stay on-track.

  • Michael Moore on Afghanistan: "I'm shocked that we got out of there with our lives"

    The Taliban announced they have established an interim government in Afghanistan exactly one week after U.S. troops left the country. It comes as America prepares to mark 20 years since the attacks on September 11, 2001. Academy Award-winning filmmaker and podcast host Michael Moore joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • U.S. Open updates: Desirae Krawczyk eyes third trophy at a Grand Slam event this year

    Palm Desert's Desirae Krawczyk and mixed doubles partner Joe Salisbury advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals. Krawczyk has already won at the French Open and Wimbledon this year.

  • Illinois AG probes suburban police force after 2020 death

    The Illinois attorney general announced Wednesday that his office will investigate a suburban Chicago police force for possible unconstitutional or unlawful policing following the 2020 death of a Black man in police custody. The civil investigation was requested in June 2020 by Joliet's mayor and council members about five months after the death of 37-year-old Eric Lurry. The coroner called it a drug overdose death and prosecutors concluded there was no police misconduct related to the death.