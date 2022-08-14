White House pushes back on notion of DOJ politicization: ‘This is not true’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Sunday pushed back on Republicans who are vocally accusing the Biden administration of politicizing the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) for searching former President Trump’s Florida property last week.

“This is not about politicizing anything,” Jean-Pierre told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

“That is not true at all,” she continued. “And I would remind our folks on the other side that the FBI director was appointed by the president’s predecessor.”

Jean-Pierre’s criticism of the GOP on Sunday marks one of the only times she has addressed the recent search. She declined to answer questions at a press briefing earlier this week and on ABC about the investigation itself, saying it would be “inappropriate” since the White House does “not get involved.”

The White House has consistently maintained that Biden was not briefed on the search, and learned of it when the public did.

The now-unsealed search warrant revealed agents allegedly seized 11 sets of classified documents in connection with an investigation into whether Trump violated the Espionage Act, unlawfully concealed or removed public records and obstruction of an investigation.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly lambasted the FBI since they arrived unannounced at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, portraying it as a politically motivated investigation.

Some have called for defunding the agency in response, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday introduced articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland after he publicly said he personally approved the unprecedented search.

“When the president nominated Merrick Garland, he was very clear about this,” Jean-Pierre said on ABC in regards to the DOJ operating completely independent of the White House.

“He said that he believes in the rule of law,” Jean-Pierre added. “Merrick Garland would not be the president’s lawyer, he would not be the vice president’s lawyer. This is about the American people and doing what is right for the American people. The Department of Justice, when it comes to law enforcement, is independent.”

