White House pushes new rules for mid-sized banks without going to Congress

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the White House
2
Andrea Shalal and Pete Schroeder
·3 min read

By Andrea Shalal and Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration proposed a limited list of new measures Thursday to strengthen mid-sized banks that it said could be pushed through without having to go to Congress.

Banks with between $100 billion and $250 billion in assets should hold more liquid assets, increase their capital, submit to regular stress tests and write "living wills" that detail how they can be wound down, the White House said.

"These are all actions that can be taken under existing law and as a result, there's no need for congressional action in order to authorize the agencies to take any of these steps," said a senior White House official.The White House's push for more regulation comes after days of turmoil in the banking sector after the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Banking stocks reeled globally and the tumult prompted a government-orchestrated rescue takeover for Switzerland's Credit Suisse.

"Today, the president is urging the federal banking agencies to consider a set of reforms that will reduce the risk of future banking crises," the official said.

"This ... is really about making sure that we are protecting the resilience and stability of the banking system going forward," the official added.

A 2018 law that eased requirements from the post-financial crisis Dodd-Frank Act, pushed by Republicans and some moderate Democrats, raised the threshold at which banks are considered systemically risky and subject to stricter oversight to $250 billion from $50 billion. Silicon Valley bank had $209 billion in assets at the end of last year.

The administration also called on regulators to require mid-sized institutions to undergo annual stress tests bigger banks face, and to submit so-called "living wills," or resolution plans.

Partially reinstating the rules rolled back under former President Donald Trump's administration would affect fewer than two dozen firms out of a total of more than 4,000 FDIC-insured U.S. banks.

According to Federal Reserve data, about 30 banks had assets of more than $100 billion at the end of last year, a list that included Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Nearly half of those were already subject to tougher scrutiny because they had more than $250 billion in assets, and a handful of banks were on the cusp of crossing that threshold.

The Federal Reserve's top regulator told Congress this week that Silicon Valley did a "terrible" job at risk management, but Republicans and Democrats have also criticized regulators and the agency for lax oversight.

The Fed and other bank regulators have indicated they are already looking to strengthen bank rules, particularly for firms between $100 billion and $250 billion in assets.

Some Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have called for the repeal of the 2018 changes entirely. But the prospects of legislation in a divided Congress are unlikely, according to analysts.

The White House official said senior administration officials had been in close touch with regulators about the proposed changes, but said the timing of any action would be up to the agencies, which are independent.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Pete Schroeder; additional reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Rami Ayyub, Heather Timmons, Andrea Ricci and Deepa Babington)

Recommended Stories

  • Miami-Dade School Board member’s son accused of shooting cop pleads not guilty

    Steve Gallon IV, the son of a prominent Miami-Dade School Board member and civil rights activist, pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer Thursday, then asked the judge for a hearing to determine if he could bond out of jail.

  • Russia Detained A Journalist From The Wall Street Journal On Spying Accusations

    The move comes amid Russia's crackdown on media and dissent.View Entire Post ›

  • These Two Financial Institutions Are Prepping For The Next Crypto Bull Run

    It’s no secret that Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other major cryptocurrencies are trading well below their all-time highs. It’s why the phrase “crypto winter” has become a top discussion among investors. While a bear market has scared away many individual investors and financial institutions, others are now laying the groundwork for the next bull run. Don’t Miss: This Startup Built the World's First AI Marketing Platform That Can Understand Emotion and Some of the Biggest Companies on the Planet A

  • Retirement Warning: More Than 11 Million Middle-Income Seniors Face Assisted-Living Crisis in a Decade

    Seniors who fall into the middle-income bracket could face a huge problem 10 years from now, with many lacking the money to afford assisted living while also having too much money to qualify for...

  • Early 2024 salvos foreshadow unpredictable Trump vs DeSantis fight

    The battle for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has for months been seen as a two-man race: a fight between Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a rising national star long viewed as the only candidate capable of defeating the former Republican president. Yet missteps by DeSantis on foreign policy and a doubling down by Trump on politically violent rhetoric in recent days – the type of grievance politics that has alienated some previously loyal Trump supporters – has underscored the volatility of a race still in its earliest stages, party strategists and donors say. While both Trump and DeSantis, who has not yet declared, remain top contenders for the nomination, both are displaying vulnerabilities that could mean a long and bitter dog fight between both men, but also provide opportunities to other Republican hopefuls.

  • Ukraine to launch long-range strike drones

    Long-range strike drones, capable of flight ranges over 3,000 km, will soon be in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov announced in a March 29 tweet.

  • Exclusive-Biden would veto Republican bill blocking Washington, D.C., police reform -official

    U.S. President Joe Biden will veto a Republican-backed bill to overturn police reforms in Washington, D.C., if it passes in Congress, a White House official said on Thursday. "Congress should respect D.C.'s right to pass to pass measures that improve public safety and public trust," said the official, who was not authorized to be named.

  • UK to house ‘illegal migrants’ on barges, military bases, ships to slash $2.8 billion asylum hotel bill

    The U.K. has announced a plan to move asylum seekers being housed in hotels to government accommodations on barges, military bases and possibly cruise ships in an effort to slash surging costs.

  • Judge makes lawsuit over so-called ‘Chevy Shake’ a class action

    There’s a major development in a lawsuit that involves a story Action 9′s been investigating since 2019.

  • Biden’s Confrontation With Netanyahu Had Been Brewing for Years

    WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden bluntly warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he “cannot continue down this road” of overhauling his country’s judiciary, he touched off the kind of response usually expressed by America’s adversaries rather than its allies. “Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends,” Netanyahu said Wednesday, accusing the U.S. president of meddling in

  • Selective colleges lose diversity with affirmative action ban, study finds

    A ban on race-conscious admissions practices in selective colleges would threaten the racial and ethnic diversity of their student bodies, according to a new analysis from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW). The new report comes ahead of the Supreme Court’s high-stakes decision on discrimination cases brought against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, whose affirmative action policies are accused of hurting Asian and Asian American applicants. CEW researchers analyzed six different admissions models and their possible impact on racial and socioeconomic diversity across selective colleges.

  • Six biggest questions the Dodgers face as they open an unpredictable season

    After a string of dominant years, the Dodgers lost a lot of talent and enter the new season with several questions about whether they can repeat as NL West champions.

  • Arizona Diamondbacks Daily: Derrick Hall addresses timetable for Chase Field decision

    Will the Diamondbacks stay at Chase Field? Will they build a new stadium? Team president Derrick Hall addressed the timetable for a decision.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Right’s War Against Offshore Wind Has Become Comically Absurd

    The GOP says the fledgling offshore wind industry is killing whales — but they have no evidence to back up their claims.

  • Biden pressures US regulators to toughen bank rules

    The White House is urging bank overseers to get stricter with regional lenders, outlining a series of steps it wants in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank meltdown.

  • UC proposes first-time systemwide admission guarantee to all qualified transfer students

    The University of California has unveiled a first-ever systemwide admission guarantee for all qualified transfer students but access to specific campuses is not assured.

  • Biden makes multiple false Second Amendment claims in wake of Nashville Covenant School tragedy

    President Biden addressed the Nashville, Tennessee, school shooting during a speech on Tuesday, which was filled with multiple false claims like the leading cause of death of children.

  • 2023 NFL draft: Bills have top-30 visit with Florida’s Gervon Dexter

    2023 NFL draft: #Bills have top-30 visit with Florida's Gervon Dexter:

  • Erdogan says Putin may visit Turkey in April for power plant inauguration

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey on April 27 for the inauguration of the country's first nuclear power reactor built by Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom. "Maybe there is a possibility that Mr Putin will come on April 27, or we may connect to the inauguration ceremony online and we will take the first step in Akkuyu," Erdogan said in televised comments on private broadcaster ATV.