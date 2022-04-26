White House Pushes Wider Use of Covid Treatment Paxlovid

The Biden administration has secured the purchase of 20 million doses of Paxlovid, a treatment for Covid-19, and plans to make the drug more available around the country.

Approved in December, Pfizer’s anti-viral drug is being promoted as a key tool in helping the country return to something like normal after two years of pandemic restrictions. The White House said Tuesday that it would increase the number of pharmacies carrying the drug from 20,000 to 30,000 in the near future, with a goal of 40,000 in the coming weeks.

“Although Paxlovid was initially in short supply after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization, the Administration has worked with Pfizer to accelerate the delivery of these pills, and they are now in ample supply,” the White House said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said the country is at an inflection point in the pandemic, with deaths continuing to fall even as cases rise, driven by the BA.2 variant of the virus.

Still, he warned that the virus remains a threat and repeated the administration’s call for more funding.

“We know that the risk of potential surges, even of a potential new variant, remains out there,” Jha said. “The good news is we are at a point where we have a lot more capabilities, a lot more tools to protect the American people: testing, vaccines, therapeutics.”

But the effort needs more money, with a $10 billion funding bill hung up in the Senate. “So far, Congress has not stepped up to provide the funds that are needed for our most urgent needs,” Jha said. “Now, I know they were off on a two-week recess; they are back. I’m looking forward to working with Congress — we all are — to get the funding needs of the American people met on this — on the issue of COVID and COVID treatments.”

