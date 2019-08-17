The White House quietly appointed a new China director who could rattle Beijing and make a US-China trade deal even less likely

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters





The White House has quietly appointed Elnigar Iltebir, a Uighur-American scholar, to direct the National Security Council's China policy.

Iltebir's appointment is significant because she is a member of the Uighur ethnic group, the marginalized, mostly-Muslim community mostly based in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

Uighurs in China are subject to intense oppression and surveillance, and authorities there are believed to have detained up to 1.5 million of them in prison-like camps.

While her policies on China are as yet unknown, Iltebir's appointment is likely to cause further friction between Washington and Beijing, which could scupper a potential trade deal.

The White House has quietly appointed an American member of the Muslim Uighur ethnic group to manage its China policy at the National Security Council — a move that will likely rile Beijing and jeopardize the US-China trade relationship.

Elnigar Iltebir started working as the National Security Council's (NSC) China director three weeks ago, Uighur activist Rushan Abbas told Business Insider.

Abbas is the executive director of the Campaign for Uyghurs advocacy group and former high school student of Iltebir's father, Abdulhekim Baqi Iltebir, a late Uighur intellectual who lived in the US. (Uyghur is an alternate spelling.)

The appointment was first reported by Foreign Policy, which cited unnamed current and former US officials. The NSC declined to comment on its personnel.

As China director, Iltebir will be responsible for leading NSC policy on China. According to Foreign Policy, this means "helping to manage China policy … including issues related to trade, military, and human rights."

The NSC declined to comment on its internal structure.

Iltebir grew up in Xinjiang, moved to Turkey as a child, and came to the US as a teenager, Abbas said.

While her attitude toward China is not yet known, her appointment is likely to cause further friction between Washington and Beijing over human rights issues, which could spill over onto their protracted trade war.

Her appointment comes amid international condemnation of China's detention and intense surveillance of the Uighurs, particularly in their home region of Xinjiang, western China. Authorities there have detained up to 1.5 million people in prison-like internment camps, according to expert estimates.

Chinese authorities claimed last month that it had released most Uighurs from the euphemistically titled "re-education camps," but has provided no credible evidence.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence have both slammed China over Beijing's Uighur oppression, though they have both muted their criticism of China around the same time the US and China were making progress in trade talks.

In June, Pence called off a speech poised to fiercely criticize Beijing over Xinjiang a week before President Donald Trump was due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit, suggesting that he muted his comments in an exchange for better US-China relations.