The White House is raining mice

There's a rat in the White House.

Well, it's actually a mouse, and it's causing more pandemonium in the press briefing room than President Trump's whistleblower. The whiskered creature fell right into the lap of NBC News' Peter Alexander on Tuesday and promptly caused an uproar that hasn't been seen since the days of Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Alexander's matter-of-fact tweet that "a mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap" was quickly followed by photo and video evidence from several other White House reporters. As of press time, it was unclear if the rodent had been rounded up.





This definitely isn't the first time the White House has dealt with rats and rat-adjacents. Beyond its usual squad of leakers, the White House has long been reported to share Washington, D.C.'s vermin problem, with rodents even spotted cozying up with reporters on the North Lawn.

Mouse in the @NBCNews booth at @WhiteHouse today after falling from the ceiling and landing on @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/qN5Ww06QFp — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) October 1, 2019